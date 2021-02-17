What's Your Prediction? - WR's

Parker, Williams, Wilson, Hurns, Ford, Grant, Bowden, Perry, Hollins, and Merritt.



DP- Stays. Year 3 of 4.

PW-Stays. Final rookie contract year

Wilson- Gone. He restructured last year, but 3 million a year will be better elsewhere.

Hurns - Gone. 1 year left ~3 million a year. Could be traded or cut.

Ford - Gone. He was set to be a FA.

Grant- Stays. He could be part of a trade on draft day, but I think he'll stay as returner. Maybe.

Bowden and Perry are safer than Hollins and Merritt to me. But 2 will probably be waived.



That leaves 5ish spots for FA's and rookies. Our WR group could be very talented this year.



Thoughts?