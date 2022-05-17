 When do we see full potential on Offense? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

When do we see full potential on Offense?

Y

Yoodakine56

Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2019
Messages
850
Reaction score
1,805
Age
46
Location
Hawaii
As we know at the Pro level players learn and execute at different rates. Yeah we got good guys on paper, but Chemistry on offense is key, especially because its an entirely different scheme.

Something fun to think about... With the guys we acquired (and current), when do we see them fully click? Would it be right of the bat, weeks, months, or even a year(s) after the 1st game together??

I think we will have that gameplan to come out and beat the Pats. BUT think of this that theres really no way to see full potential because theres nothing to gauge our current Offense to (which makes it super exciting)!! My guess is mid season we see execution at its best or when we truly see this teams identity. Maybe next year SB lol.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Never go full Colin Cowherd........
Moderator
Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
16,646
Reaction score
37,834
Age
57
Location
My own little world
Yoodakine56 said:
As we know at the Pro level players learn and execute at different rates. Yeah we got good guys on paper, but Chemistry on offense is key, especially because its an entirely different scheme.

Something fun to think about... With the guys we acquired (and current), when do we see them fully click? Would it be right of the bat, weeks, months, or even a year(s) after the 1st game together??

I think we will have that gameplan to come out and beat the Pats. BUT think of this that theres really no way to see full potential because theres nothing to gauge our current Offense to (which makes it super exciting)!! My guess is mid season we see execution at its best or when we truly see this teams identity. Maybe next year SB lol.
Click to expand...
Depends a lot on our coaching, IMO.

Regardless, even if the skill players "click" from the get go, the Oline will likely take a few weeks to become a fully cohesive unit.
 
DolphinDaddy

DolphinDaddy

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 1, 2022
Messages
37
Reaction score
115
Age
27
Location
Alabama
Honestly I think game 3.

Game 1 with the Pats will be both teams just feeling the new season out. I like us a lot this season even more than last.

Game 2 will be first away game so that will come with its struggles as well.

Game 3 home vs the Bills and I think the coaching staff and players will be ready to shut everyone up about Tua and our struggles with the Bills. Look for Tyreek to go clean off this game.
 
Y

Yoodakine56

Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2019
Messages
850
Reaction score
1,805
Age
46
Location
Hawaii
Mach2 said:
Depends a lot on our coaching, IMO.

Regardless, even if the skill players "click" from the get go, the Oline will likely take a few weeks to become a fully cohesive unit.
Click to expand...

Awesome point Mach
 
Y

Yoodakine56

Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2019
Messages
850
Reaction score
1,805
Age
46
Location
Hawaii
DolphinDaddy said:
Honestly I think game 3.

Game 1 with the Pats will be both teams just feeling the new season out. I like us a lot this season even more than last.

Game 2 will be first away game so that will come with its struggles as well.

Game 3 home vs the Bills and I think the coaching staff and players will be ready to shut everyone up about Tua and our struggles with the Bills. Look for Tyreek to go clean off this game.
Click to expand...

Like your number 3
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom