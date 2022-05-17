When do we see full potential on Offense?

As we know at the Pro level players learn and execute at different rates. Yeah we got good guys on paper, but Chemistry on offense is key, especially because its an entirely different scheme.



Something fun to think about... With the guys we acquired (and current), when do we see them fully click? Would it be right of the bat, weeks, months, or even a year(s) after the 1st game together??



I think we will have that gameplan to come out and beat the Pats. BUT think of this that theres really no way to see full potential because theres nothing to gauge our current Offense to (which makes it super exciting)!! My guess is mid season we see execution at its best or when we truly see this teams identity. Maybe next year SB lol.