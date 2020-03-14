When does the clock start ticking...

DPhinz_DPhinz
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- Nov 24, 2016
- Messages
- 3,692
- Reaction score
- 2,139
for Flores?
I'm willing to give him this draft, this season to "mine" some more talent, and free agency to slingshot a good team in '21. In the circumstance where he fills all his positions and says, "WE'RE READY TO ROCK THIS YEAR!" and he goes 6-10, how is he judged? I'm looking at him like he should be contending for the playoffs and missed badly. I will be the first to provide the kindling for his hot seat to warm up.
I'm willing to give him this draft, this season to "mine" some more talent, and free agency to slingshot a good team in '21. In the circumstance where he fills all his positions and says, "WE'RE READY TO ROCK THIS YEAR!" and he goes 6-10, how is he judged? I'm looking at him like he should be contending for the playoffs and missed badly. I will be the first to provide the kindling for his hot seat to warm up.