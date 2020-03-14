When does the clock start ticking...

for Flores?

I'm willing to give him this draft, this season to "mine" some more talent, and free agency to slingshot a good team in '21. In the circumstance where he fills all his positions and says, "WE'RE READY TO ROCK THIS YEAR!" and he goes 6-10, how is he judged? I'm looking at him like he should be contending for the playoffs and missed badly. I will be the first to provide the kindling for his hot seat to warm up.
 
for Flores?

Seriously though, its a valid question, in lieu of any actual news.

IMO, there is no excuse for this team not to be a playoff team come 2021.
 
He absolutely has another year of mediocrity with an expectation of 5-8 wins. The following year (2021) is when we should expect a shot at making the playoffs and if we are eliminated before week 16, then we have problems. I want to be in it until the final week. I’m ok with missing the playoffs but I’d love something to be excited for in the closing of the QBs 2nd season
 
I wouldn't, necessarily, be "OK" with it, but if it comes down to week 17, there could be mitigating circumstances, such as losing your QB in week 12.
 
I guess I’d still be pissed. You are correct. But I think that’s the basic time frame before I begin calling for heads to roll.
 
I think the five year fully guaranteed contract tells you that he has a good deal of time. This is the year to get the QB. I think this year will be a free pass again. Next year they will have to show substantial improvement. By year three of the new QB and year four of Flores as the head coach they should be a playoff contender. Of course a lot of the timeline is going to be contingent on the level of play from the QB position.
 
So much has to go right to expect playoffs in 2021. Like a QB starting their 1st full season in the NFL and having things slow down and click.

Until we know who that QB is, be prepared for the long haul of a 5 year contract.
 
I think this year, we see a lot of improvement. Lots of FA cash to use, and all those draft picks. I don’t think we go to the playoffs this coming season. But, if he doesn’t make it the following year, I think that clock starts ticking.
 
for Flores?

If Flo fails, which remains to be seen
'20 is a building year. Should see noticeable improvement last 8 games, but I expect to still see holes
'21, like it or not, is a building year. This time there should be no noticeable holes and no 'new QB.'
'22 this is when Flo's seat COULD become warm. End of '22 Ross will make a decision which could include 'one more year.
 
Depends. How does the F.O. decide to rebuild? Using FA smartly and drafting based off proper scouting and not reaching?
Or do they go the Free Agency is for the devil way of Stephen Jones(Cowboys) or do they go back to the Ross/Ireland way of overpaying average guys?

A coach can do a lot, but he isn't the end all for how a team does. He got handed a near empty cupboard of a team. It's also on the FO to get him good players.
Without a good QB, and talent at key spots you can win some games but won't sniff the playoffs.

Now obviously, there are some things you can see from a coach to see if he can be a good one or not. Handling the team, clock management, not growing a Gase ego, cutting down on stupid penalties etc.
 
I'm not gonna start calling for anybody's head already. Get Flores some real talent to work with and see what he can do.
 
We don’t have a QB who has even been to the POs - maybe we should start with the most important position and give the HC some room Israel’s of making demands
 
Its kind of weird and like some have come in here for the first time.

I mean Hello, Look at the major building of assets and Draft picks to do the un normal major upgrade that now even is possible in which we've never really experience before, here as a Dolphin and now expect, just is over looked as if it was waiting for Flores and staff in the building inside some dirty laundry hamper.

Clock started the minute Flores signed his contract. His Evaluation needs friggin time to at least see what it is to grip about (which can be considered somewhat helpful).

He's human and practically a rookie HC so mistakes to a degree will happen. But to start at this time with the what if and maybe forget the good and quality actually shown to this point isn't worth reading, Even in a message board.
 
