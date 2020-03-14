When does the clock start ticking...

Depends. How does the F.O. decide to rebuild? Using FA smartly and drafting based off proper scouting and not reaching?

Or do they go the Free Agency is for the devil way of Stephen Jones(Cowboys) or do they go back to the Ross/Ireland way of overpaying average guys?



A coach can do a lot, but he isn't the end all for how a team does. He got handed a near empty cupboard of a team. It's also on the FO to get him good players.

Without a good QB, and talent at key spots you can win some games but won't sniff the playoffs.



Now obviously, there are some things you can see from a coach to see if he can be a good one or not. Handling the team, clock management, not growing a Gase ego, cutting down on stupid penalties etc.