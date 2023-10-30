 When does the team leave for Germany? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

When does the team leave for Germany?

Anyone know when the team is heading over? Seems like *now* would be a good time to adjust to the timezone and get some practices in.

They will need more than a day to get acclimated.
 
Anyone know when the team is heading over? Seems like *now* would be a good time to adjust to the timezone and get some practices in.

They will need more than a day to get acclimated.
On the broadcast yesterday they said they would leave Monday afternoon.
 
And the game is at 9:30am?

I don’t get the NFL?

Why not make those kinda games a night prime time game?
 
On the broadcast yesterday they said they would leave Monday afternoon.
I think that's smart, the bills some reason left Friday I think when they play jaguars in london lol. And I'm sure the players had quite the jet lag. The more time to adjust to the time zone difference, the better I think
 
They are leaving later today I believe because Mike McDaniel has a scheduled press conference at 1:45 PM according to the Miami Dolphins YouTube page.
 
