When does the team leave for Germany?

On the broadcast yesterday they said they would leave Monday afternoon.Anyone know when the team is heading over? Seems like *now* would be a good time to adjust to the timezone and get some practices in.
They will need more than a day to get acclimated.
And the game is at 9:30am?
I don’t get the NFL?
Why not make those kinda games a night prime time game?
Maybe because it would be 2:00 AM in Germany.And the game is at 9:30am?
I think that's smart, the bills some reason left Friday I think when they play jaguars in london lol. And I'm sure the players had quite the jet lag. The more time to adjust to the time zone difference, the better I thinkOn the broadcast yesterday they said they would leave Monday afternoon.
I think they tried that and were not thrilled the game just got lost with the other games. But yeah, 9:30 is pretty ridiculous.And the game is at 9:30am?
