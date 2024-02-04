When Dolphins trade 1st round picks to you, you go to Superbowl

BlueUndertow
Active Roster
- Joined
- Apr 29, 2007
- Messages
- 1,269
- Reaction score
- 1,700
Last two years all the teams (KC Chiefs, SF 49ers, PHI Eagles ) in the Superbowl have traded first round picks with the Dolphins in the last 3 years.
Other teams that traded first round picks (Packers / Steelers) with the Dolphins since 2020 made the playoffs this year .
Is trading a 1st round picks with the Dolphins the recipe to to the playoffs?
