When Dolphins trade 1st round picks to you, you go to Superbowl

Last two years all the teams (KC Chiefs, SF 49ers, PHI Eagles ) in the Superbowl have traded first round picks with the Dolphins in the last 3 years.

Other teams that traded first round picks (Packers / Steelers) with the Dolphins since 2020 made the playoffs this year .

Is trading a 1st round picks with the Dolphins the recipe to to the playoffs?
 
Granted the 49ers trade for the pick that got them Trey Lance didn't help the 49ers at all, yet here they are... Superbowl.
 
