When nobody else believed





This game stands out as one of the greatest memories of my time as a fan. We find ourselves in very similar circumstances...facing the best team in the NFL on national TV...a total patch job and absolutely no one giving us a chance...



Watch the highlights and replace these special moments where our former players stepped up and made a play in this game...and think of our current roster today. Are they not as capable or more capable!?



AJ Feeley - Skyler Thompson

Wes Welker - Tyreek Hill

Jason Taylor - Jalen Phillips

Arturo Freeman - Jevon Holland

Derrius Thompson - Jalen Waddle



If you think about it...we are better positioned to win this game than we were the Night Courage Wore Orange...



It's moments like this that can stand out forever in your time as a fan. It's moments like this that can be the highlight of a players career. I hope Wes Welker thought to share this story with our players this weekend as we get ready for Sunday. It would be a perfect motivational piece.