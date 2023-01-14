 When nobody else believed | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

When nobody else believed

This game stands out as one of the greatest memories of my time as a fan. We find ourselves in very similar circumstances...facing the best team in the NFL on national TV...a total patch job and absolutely no one giving us a chance...

Watch the highlights and replace these special moments where our former players stepped up and made a play in this game...and think of our current roster today. Are they not as capable or more capable!?

AJ Feeley - Skyler Thompson
Wes Welker - Tyreek Hill
Jason Taylor - Jalen Phillips
Arturo Freeman - Jevon Holland
Derrius Thompson - Jalen Waddle

If you think about it...we are better positioned to win this game than we were the Night Courage Wore Orange...

It's moments like this that can stand out forever in your time as a fan. It's moments like this that can be the highlight of a players career. I hope Wes Welker thought to share this story with our players this weekend as we get ready for Sunday. It would be a perfect motivational piece.
 
This thread is dedicated to any games where Miami pulled off an upset victory that no one believed was possible. Let's reminisce. Please share footage if you can find it.
 
Had 3 tix to this game but nobody wanted to go, they were all expecting us to lose. Missed a goodie.

If we manage to pull off a playoff upset for the ages tomorrow, it’ll be a huge boost to the morale of this team and fanbase 🤞

Also from the wiki entry of the 2004 season when this happened:

“During Week 6, their match with the Buffalo Bills is the only time in the NFL since 1968 that the last two winless teams have met each other.”

Took almost 20 years but both teams are in a better place now.
 
And lets not forget. Unlike back then...we aren't playing a "mastermind coach." We aren't playing "the GOAT." We don't have an interim head coach. I could go on. If we could win that game...and we played this same team twice this season and are 1-1...we can sure as hell win this game.
 
Show us your 5k+ betting slip on the win.
 
