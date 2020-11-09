When Was The Last Time

Up front: not a fan of college football, so when the hype train begins on some junior or senior, I'm kinda oblivious to his body of work. When Tua was drafted, I was excited as all get-out because the Dolphins didn't have to go 0-16 to get him and Flores was making the tea a cohesive and competitive unit as the year wore on. I always felt (and I've written it on this forum on several occasions) that Tua would take over after the bye. My reasoning for that being is that the offensive line would have more time to gel while Fitzpatrick started. Once the bye was moved up, Tua came in sooner than I expected.



Yesterday was a game I didn't expect them to win. WOW, am I so glad to be wrong! I know a coach can only do so much, but Flores' eye for talent and leadership is paying immediate dividends. Flores knew (or at least hoped) that Tua could put the team on his back and lead them to victory. Yesterday--on the road against a good team with a transcendent young quarterback--was a game that, if Tua's career takes the trajectory we all hope it will take, will be remembered for many years to come. That game had me all over the place emotionally. After yesterday, I would buy a Tua jersey, but I'm afraid that I'll upset the Universe with my purchase and he'll slip and fall on a McDonald's wrapper and that'll be the end of his year.



Now the league has to take the Dolphins seriously. They may not overtake the Bills for the division lead, but they will in the conversation for a wild card spot going forward. And boy, does it feel good!