KTOWNFINFAN
Seasoned Veteran
- Joined
- Aug 13, 2005
- Messages
- 6,633
- Reaction score
- 152
When was the last time a rookie NFL QB, whose team is coming off a losing season, started his career with two games both as underdogs, won them both, and didn't throw a single interception?? I'm no lawyer so I am allowed to ask questions I don't know the answer to, and I don't know the answer to this question.
Let me be honest, I was not a fan of picking Tua. I knew he was an awesome person, great leader, and even very good QB, but I was afraid of the injury situation. And to be honest I still feel some of that, but yesterday's game was about as much fun as I have had, (with my clothes on) in a long time. It's been a long time since I didn't care if the other team scored, just do it fast because when we get the ball back we are going to retake the lead. I guess it's been all the way back to the Danny Days. I feel like had zona went for the 1st down instead of the last FG and would have scored a TD on that play, we would have still won the game. Tua just instills confidence in everything he touches. And guys this is just his 2nd start. If we can keep him healthy dolphins football is about to really get interesting again.
