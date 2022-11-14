When was the last time...

We were in a 3rd and 10 to 15 yard situation and you were confident we could pick it up?? This year, I almost expect us to pick up those first downs, where as in years past, if it was 3rd and more than 1 I fully expected a punt. Or if we did miraculously pick it up, we would inevitably end up punting 3 downs later. I am actually having fun watching Dolphins games again, for the first time in over 20 years. No more waiting for the inevitable implosion...just watching a high powered offense do what it does. They have made it look effortless this year, and this Fins fan is loving it!! Here's to continuing to get better and making some noise in the post season!!