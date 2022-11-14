 When was the last time... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

When was the last time...

phishfan4life

phishfan4life

We were in a 3rd and 10 to 15 yard situation and you were confident we could pick it up?? This year, I almost expect us to pick up those first downs, where as in years past, if it was 3rd and more than 1 I fully expected a punt. Or if we did miraculously pick it up, we would inevitably end up punting 3 downs later. I am actually having fun watching Dolphins games again, for the first time in over 20 years. No more waiting for the inevitable implosion...just watching a high powered offense do what it does. They have made it look effortless this year, and this Fins fan is loving it!! Here's to continuing to get better and making some noise in the post season!!
 
Miami 13

Miami 13

Never in my life. The Tannehill years 3rd and 10+ was, well we are about to punt. This year I have so much confidence in Tua that we are very likely going to get the first. It’s such a good feeling.

Sadly I feel the exact opposite when our defense has the opponent in 3rd and long.
 
Marino1313

Marino1313

Last time was in the 90s with Marino. That’s a damn long time
 
Bopkin02

Bopkin02

I was noticing that during the game; several times we were in 3rd and long, and I thought that we would probably make it.
And the thing is- McDaniel's not afraid to try to make it.
So many times we'd get third and long and we'd just run some play that wouldn't get us anywhere. What's the point? Try to get it, you might get a PI or something also.
 
