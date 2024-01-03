When we win vs Bills I want conviction!

Loyd Christmas
When we beat Bills this week and end up 12-5. I want to see these slap dicks in here who wait for to say Tua is not the guy. Mcdaniels is not the right coach. To come with same conviction. It gets really old how these guys just wait and lurk to post. Tua is easily the best qb we’ve had since Marino. Mcdaniels is the best coach we’ve had since Shula. Are they perfect? Hell no! But they get better each year. So when we beat the Bills how about these same posters start a thread how Tua is not the guy. Stop waiting for a loss so you can show everyone how right you were.