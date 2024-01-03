 When we win vs Bills I want conviction! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

When we win vs Bills I want conviction!

When we beat Bills this week and end up 12-5. I want to see these slap dicks in here who wait for to say Tua is not the guy. Mcdaniels is not the right coach. To come with same conviction. It gets really old how these guys just wait and lurk to post. Tua is easily the best qb we’ve had since Marino. Mcdaniels is the best coach we’ve had since Shula. Are they perfect? Hell no! But they get better each year. So when we beat the Bills how about these same posters start a thread how Tua is not the guy. Stop waiting for a loss so you can show everyone how right you were.
 
How about you start with getting the head coach's name right. It's McDaniel not McDaniels. lol
 
I'll take a positive outlook over our team over proper grammar or spelling any day.

But, I also don't just look for faults
 
I agree it gets old, but not as old as the same ol' f'ing story playing out every time this team starts to look relevant.

I'm far from off the bandwagon, but an honest fan has to notice that the only difference between this team and the Pennington team is we have a shot at being one win better. All the firepower in the world, and we're about as good as our weak schedule. It's not inspiring if we're about to roll into the playoffs on nothing but a hope and a prayer due to mounting injuries.

We know what we see with Tua, Tyreek, Waddle, and the rest of the offensive cast. But the W/L isn't showing it yet.
 
The injuries the last two years has really hurt this team. I think this team finds a way to win Sunday . If we win Sunday. I think will make AFC Championship. But I guarantee if we lose in Championship. The same posters will wait till then to say Tua is not the guy, and McDaniel is not the right coach.
 
This is going to be a tough game to win with our current injuries, but doable. We have to score points and Fangio is going to have to go against the grain and design some exotic blitzes and really get after Allen. Allen will chew us up if we try to run his typical defense like we did against Lamar and the Ravens.
 
Good luck with that, the only way to avoid all that nonsense after a loss is stay far, far away from all Dolphins related things on the internet.
 
Beating the Bills is nothing to brag about. They have struggled against subpar teams recently and barely getting into the playoffs. Even if we beat the Bills, I do not think we will make it far into the playoffs with all the injuries. This team can still do a 180 and turn things around.

It all starts from the HC and DC. They need to play more aggressive especially now that we have 0 pass rushers. Zones wont cut it
 
I, for one, have been admittedly critical of the team in general, and started a thread about McDaniel in particular. I never said fire him or get rid of tua - just for the record. Despite my criticism I do not want to fire McDaniel and do not want to let tua walk. However there have been reasons to be critical. The Tennessee loss - which prompted me to join so I could vent - was unfathomable and inexcusable. We don't know how things will play out but, if it doesn't go well, go back to that historic meltdown. Losing at Baltimore is nothing to be ashamed of, but being completely taken apart and embarrassed is. That being said I will be watching Sunday night with all the hope in the world. Gun to my head am I optimistic? No. Why? The team's history. And the opponent against whom they do not matchup well. Of course you throw in the injuries and those are my reasons for being extremely concerned. If they win I'll be as happy as anyone and will come here to give my opinions which, obviously, should be positive since they won. I will, however, ask the same of you and all the others on here who flip out on those of us who say negative and critical things about the team in defeat. Be fair and if they lose have the balls to be critical. Contrary to the belief of many in this forum it is possible to undress the team but still love it. Comment on what happens - good or bad.
 
Oh I agree. If we beat the Bills, if we win a playoff game, and we get stomped in the championship like we did vs the Ravens, there's gonna be a lot of hard feelings around here. I think the emphasis is on how we lose. When we lose, and we do lose, but when we lose we don't just lose. We get the holy livin' **** kicked out of us. We don't often lose respectably. That's a bit of a problem. If we had lost 56 to 42 or even 56 to 34. 56 to 54 would have been like "YEAH! You won but I bet you don't walk away without at least a limp, you mf'ers!!" but instead we got beat and left on a stretcher...
 
At this point I really think it's about who is left in the AFC. The Chiefs are not what they were when we lost to them. The Bills kicked the **** out of Miami, so there's some momentum that already exists with these two teams. They may know how to beat the Dolphins just like the Ravens did. More importantly, Miami is not what it was when they willingly bent over for the Bills last time, so they may bend right over again for the Bills. Hope not. It's embarrassing.

But if this team can still muster a win over the Bills, then there's no one else in the AFC they really can't seem to handle except for the Ravens. Which is odd, because I likewise feel like the Bills may be one of the few teams who can handle the Ravens. They're both total dirty POS teams. The Bills could seriously injure the Ravens. It's the sort of thing we kind of need if the AFC is to keep the Ravens from the Superbowl.
 
How bout you stop sucking yourself off in here all the time
 
It's true. This team doesn't just lose big games - they get absolutely eviscerated. It's pretty unbelievable and not a new occurrence.
 
