When we win vs Bills I want conviction!

Loyd Christmas said: When we beat Bills this week and end up 12-5. I want to see these slap dicks in here who wait for to say Tua is not the guy. Mcdaniels is not the right coach. To come with same conviction. It gets really old how these guys just wait and lurk to post. Tua is easily the best qb we’ve had since Marino. Mcdaniels is the best coach we’ve had since Shula. Are they perfect? Hell no! But they get better each year. So when we beat the Bills how about these same posters start a thread how Tua is not the guy. Stop waiting for a loss so you can show everyone how right you were. Click to expand...

I, for one, have been admittedly critical of the team in general, and started a thread about McDaniel in particular. I never said fire him or get rid of tua - just for the record. Despite my criticism I do not want to fire McDaniel and do not want to let tua walk. However there have been reasons to be critical. The Tennessee loss - which prompted me to join so I could vent - was unfathomable and inexcusable. We don't know how things will play out but, if it doesn't go well, go back to that historic meltdown. Losing at Baltimore is nothing to be ashamed of, but being completely taken apart and embarrassed is. That being said I will be watching Sunday night with all the hope in the world. Gun to my head am I optimistic? No. Why? The team's history. And the opponent against whom they do not matchup well. Of course you throw in the injuries and those are my reasons for being extremely concerned. If they win I'll be as happy as anyone and will come here to give my opinions which, obviously, should be positive since they won. I will, however, ask the same of you and all the others on here who flip out on those of us who say negative and critical things about the team in defeat. Be fair and if they lose have the balls to be critical. Contrary to the belief of many in this forum it is possible to undress the team but still love it. Comment on what happens - good or bad.