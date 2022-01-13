When will Ross sell the team? Take a guess

foozool13
While I know Ross is a good owner in the sense that he doesn't spare a single $ on the team, I still believe he is the main issue for the team. NFL teams truly run from the top down and until Ross is gone I really don't think we will every compete for a SB.
With that said, How much longer do you guys think he will be here? He's 82 years old and I doubt he keeps it much longer. I am guessing it will happen before he's 90.
Obviously there is a successor in place with Bruce Beal, to have first dibs on buying the team. No guarantee that he will exercise that option, but doesn't really make sense to go through all the vetting and get approved if he's not really interested. I just hope this guy is a better owner.
