When will Ross sell the team? Take a guess

Most owners (or inheriting children) sell the team to deal with the estate tax issues which are significant. It is why Joe Robbie's family and Wayne Huizenga both sold the team. You have to generate tens of millions of dollars to pay the inheritance estate tax.

Joe Robbie had a net worth of less than $200,000 million dollars when he passed away. He was not nearly as rich as the other owners in the NFL and his children just didn’t have the financial resources to keep ownership of the team because of the inheritance taxes owed on his estate.Hunizega was worth over $2.8 billion dollars at his death. While he sold the team prior to his death to make things easier for his family to settle his estate. He also stated at the time he sold the Dolphins to Ross that no one in his family had any interest in owning the team after he died.Ross has a net worth that exceeds $8 billion dollars. So there would be plenty of financial resources available to his children if they wanted to own the team after his death. Yet just just like with Huizenga, Ross has stated in the past that none of his children want to own or run the Dolphins once he dies and that is why he decided to set up the succession plan with Beal if Beal still wants the buy the team in the future.