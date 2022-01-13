 When will Ross sell the team? Take a guess | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

When will Ross sell the team? Take a guess

When will Ross sell the team?

foozool13

While I know Ross is a good owner in the sense that he doesn't spare a single $ on the team, I still believe he is the main issue for the team. NFL teams truly run from the top down and until Ross is gone I really don't think we will every compete for a SB.

With that said, How much longer do you guys think he will be here? He's 82 years old and I doubt he keeps it much longer. I am guessing it will happen before he's 90.

Obviously there is a successor in place with Bruce Beal, to have first dibs on buying the team. No guarantee that he will exercise that option, but doesn't really make sense to go through all the vetting and get approved if he's not really interested. I just hope this guy is a better owner.

My guess is that he will give one more coach a 3 year shot and if it doesn't work out, he gone, so 2026
 
Austin Tatious

I think many of you know, the next buyer is already set to be Bruce Beal. There have been reports that Beal is already involved. He was apparently on-board with firing Flores. He is surely going to be involved in the hiring of the coach.
 
Austin Tatious

Link to article on the succession plan with Beal...

I suppose the only way it wouldn't happen is if Beal changed his mind or somebody falls outs of the sky and overpays and/or gives Beal a substantial kicker to step aside. None of that seems likely so we are likely looking at Beal, a young man.

NFL approves succession plan for Dolphins owner Stephen Ross

NFL owners have approved a succession plan for the Miami Dolphins that would give New York businessman Bruce Beal, Jr., the right of first option to purchase the franchise should Stephen Ross, the current owner, pass away or decide to sell, according to league sources.
1972forever

The next owner is already in place if he decides he still wants to purchase the team when Ross sells the Team or dies. Bruce Beal a business associate of Ross was designated as the next order and was approved by NFL owners in 2016.

So unless Beal decides when Ross wants to sell the team or Ross dies that he no longer wants to purchase the team, he will be the next owner of the Dolphins. He flies down with Ross from New York for many Dolphin games now and sits with Ross in the owners Suite.

Beal is estimated to have a net worth of over $10 billion dollars, which is more than the net worth Ross has at this time. So I assume he will likely want to go through with the purchase when the time comes.
 
z926538

Most owners (or inheriting children) sell the team to deal with the estate tax issues which are significant. It is why Joe Robbie's family and Wayne Huizenga both sold the team. You have to generate tens of millions of dollars to pay the inheritance estate tax.
 
1972forever

z926538 said:
Most owners (or inheriting children) sell the team to deal with the estate tax issues which are significant. It is why Joe Robbie's family and Wayne Huizenga both sold the team. You have to generate tens of millions of dollars to pay the inheritance estate tax.
Joe Robbie had a net worth of less than $200,000 million dollars when he passed away. He was not nearly as rich as the other owners in the NFL and his children just didn’t have the financial resources to keep ownership of the team because of the inheritance taxes owed on his estate.

Hunizega was worth over $2.8 billion dollars at his death. While he sold the team prior to his death to make things easier for his family to settle his estate. He also stated at the time he sold the Dolphins to Ross that no one in his family had any interest in owning the team after he died.

Ross has a net worth that exceeds $8 billion dollars. So there would be plenty of financial resources available to his children if they wanted to own the team after his death. Yet just just like with Huizenga, Ross has stated in the past that none of his children want to own or run the Dolphins once he dies and that is why he decided to set up the succession plan with Beal if Beal still wants the buy the team in the future.
 
andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
1972forever said:
Joe Robbie had a net worth of less than $200,000 million dollars when he passed away. He was not nearly as rich as the other owners in the NFL and his children just didn’t have the financial resources to keep ownership of the team because of the inheritance taxes owed on his estate.

Hunizega was worth over $2.8 billion dollars at his death. While he sold the team prior to his death to make things easier for his family to settle his estate. He also stated at the time he sold the Dolphins to Ross that no one in his family had any interest in owning the team after he died.

Ross has a net worth that exceeds $8 billion dollars. So there would be plenty of financial resources available to his children if they wanted to own the team after his death. Yet just just like with Huizenga, Ross has stated in the past that none of his children want to own or run the Dolphins once he dies and that is why he decided to set up the succession plan with Beal if Beal still wants the buy the team in the future.
