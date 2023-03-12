When Will The Cap Hit The Phan?

I don't see it as mortgaging the future. Its about a 4 year window and they can reset in a year. And one way or another they have to reset in that timeframe. Either they're going to be paying Tua 50 mil a year or trying to find a new QB. The risk is that they're tying themselves to these players for the entirety of that time span. There's no getting out of Tyreek's deal now. They have exist for Chubb and Armstead but each time they do this those get more and more expensive.



To me the question is if this is the right core to tie yourself to for the next 3-4 yrs. Is this group with a few free agents enough to contend?



Personally I approve of the approach. To me its Grier and McDaniel doubling down on themselves. Whether they're right or not we'll find out soon enough but one thing we do know. When they go down this path and don't deliver results they're going to be the ones that pay the price.