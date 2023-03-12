 When Will The Cap Hit The Phan? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

When Will The Cap Hit The Phan?

The Dolphins are all in for a 2 maybe 3 year run in my view. It makes sense with Hill, Armstead and X on NFL dictated borrowed time. We do have some very good young talent but not enough without them to be a legit contender.

So, the team is mortgaging the future by restructuring with players who will not have future value and no one can dispute what they are doing. I know we will have this and next year and maybe one more to say screw the cap and then the sky will fall. JMO
 
imagination GIF


That’s what the cap is. Don’t worry about it
 
I don't see it as mortgaging the future. Its about a 4 year window and they can reset in a year. And one way or another they have to reset in that timeframe. Either they're going to be paying Tua 50 mil a year or trying to find a new QB. The risk is that they're tying themselves to these players for the entirety of that time span. There's no getting out of Tyreek's deal now. They have exist for Chubb and Armstead but each time they do this those get more and more expensive.

To me the question is if this is the right core to tie yourself to for the next 3-4 yrs. Is this group with a few free agents enough to contend?

Personally I approve of the approach. To me its Grier and McDaniel doubling down on themselves. Whether they're right or not we'll find out soon enough but one thing we do know. When they go down this path and don't deliver results they're going to be the ones that pay the price.
 
Never at current pace. By the time it’s time to pay Tua/Phillips/Holland/ Waddle then Hill/Armstead/X/Ogbah will be off the books. Not to mention the cap is scheduled to go up about 20 million each year. By 2026 it’ll be over 100 million more than it was last year. This is why I’m all for going all in for guys like Henry/Poyer and a few others that only have a 2-3 year shelf life.
 
Let us see the answer. This would make two for today, there was one yesterday and one on Friday. That would make 4 over 3 days and considering each one could take up to 5 minutes have no idea how the hell I do it. You may have a find for Guinness.

My question is why would you or anyone have a problem with that? My threads are easy to avoid and go to others but that does not happen. It would seem that others do not share your view of 4 threads in 3 days is too many and just enjoy them and post.

Food for thought.
 
