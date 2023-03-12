When Will The Cap Hit The Phan?

The Dolphins are all in for a 2 maybe 3 year run in my view. It makes sense with Hill, Armstead and X on NFL dictated borrowed time. We do have some very good young talent but not enough without them to be a legit contender.
So, the team is mortgaging the future by restructuring with players who will not have future value and no one can dispute what they are doing. I know we will have this and next year and maybe one more to say screw the cap and then the sky will fall. JMO
So, the team is mortgaging the future by restructuring with players who will not have future value and no one can dispute what they are doing. I know we will have this and next year and maybe one more to say screw the cap and then the sky will fall. JMO