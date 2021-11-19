 Where are the anti Chan Gaileys? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Where are the anti Chan Gaileys?

juniorseau55

juniorseau55

Go Fins
Club Member
Joined
May 8, 2003
Messages
6,674
Reaction score
3,302
Location
Orlando, Florida
It seems we blamed Chan Gailey for not winning games, but for some reason points still landed on the board. For some reason we still had success even with injured players.

1. In the last 20 years we only ranked in the top 10 in offensive scoring three times. And those were the years he worked for us.

2. Before you say offensive line, our offensive line ranked bottom 5th still last year.

3. Before you mention that our offensive play calling changed when Tua came in under Chan, ask yourself, would Chan have added wins this season for us?
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Babblefish In & Towel In Hand!
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
13,553
Reaction score
34,882
Location
Land of Loco!
juniorseau55 said:
It seems we blamed Chan Gailey for not winning games, but for some reason points still landed on the board. For some reason we still had success even with injured players.

1. In the last 20 years we only ranked in the top 10 in offensive scoring three times. And those were the years he worked for us.

2. Before you say offensive line, our offensive line ranked bottom 5th still last year.

3. Before you mention that our offensive play calling changed when Tua came in under Chan, ask yourself, would Chan have added wins this season for us?
Click to expand...
I'm right here. Gailey was outdated and his scheme was crap. So is the new scheme but that doesn't make Gailey better.

Come At Me Will Ferrell GIF
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Club Member
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
7,540
Reaction score
5,663
Location
Garden State
We need a REAL NFL experienced OC. I'm hoping they look at Doug Pederson, Super bowl experience and offensive minded...hell could step right in as HC if Flo continues to suck. Of course, Flo probably wants to hire HS coaches so he can tell them what to do but a man can dream.
 
KingHydra

KingHydra

Club Member
Joined
Jan 29, 2021
Messages
2,746
Reaction score
6,066
Location
West Palm Beach
Well, Chan is past his time. I don't think anyone could have foreseen that every experienced OC the Dolphins went after would decline the job.
I don't think anyone wanted or wants the clown show we have now.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Babblefish In & Towel In Hand!
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
13,553
Reaction score
34,882
Location
Land of Loco!
KingHydra said:
Well, Chan is past his time. I don't think anyone could have foreseen that every experienced OC the Dolphins went after would decline the job.
I don't think anyone wanted or wants the clown show we have now.
Click to expand...
Or maybe the offering was poor? I'd take a dump on the hood of the popemobile at high noon on Easter Sunday while singing I'm a Yankee doodle dandy into a megaphone for the right amount of money.
 
Ninja Foot

Ninja Foot

I'm spicy.
Club Member
Joined
May 20, 2004
Messages
263
Reaction score
374
I can believe that is was his failure last year AND believe if he had been here this year that the offense would be better than what we have now.

I feel the biggest detriment to a team is inconsistency in coaching. Especially for younger, less experienced players. But, at this point, it's probably better to move on from this offense altogether. Start fresh with a new offense and OL coach yet again.
 
CANDolphan

CANDolphan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Aug 22, 2006
Messages
4,335
Reaction score
1,538
Stop posting these threads. They are painful to read, both as a dolphins and an academic.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom