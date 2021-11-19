Where are the anti Chan Gaileys?

It seems we blamed Chan Gailey for not winning games, but for some reason points still landed on the board. For some reason we still had success even with injured players.



1. In the last 20 years we only ranked in the top 10 in offensive scoring three times. And those were the years he worked for us.



2. Before you say offensive line, our offensive line ranked bottom 5th still last year.



3. Before you mention that our offensive play calling changed when Tua came in under Chan, ask yourself, would Chan have added wins this season for us?