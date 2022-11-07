 Where are we headed and what can or | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Where are we headed and what can or

EasyRider

EasyRider

Apr 13, 2019
Can’t be fixed.

There are fans who are just satisfied where a win is a win and there are those like myself who have major concerns.
Yes, we faced a very crafty running QB and got laid 32 points on our D today and some people use it as an excuse. Goff’s offense also laid a big number on us so that argument goes out the window for me.

This D is going to face tough competition soon enough and how can this unit become a cohesive unit. We know we can score points but eventually the offense will stall against a tough defense especially in cold weather. However that’s all good offenses, so I accept that. However the offense can’t be expected to keep bailing out this D on a weekly basis. This team is starting to remind me of the KC team a couple of years before they finally won the SB. Great offense but defense failed them until they shored it up for their SB year.

We know the D isn’t cohesive and we have a few injuries but so does everyone else. What can be fixed? you’re not bringing in a new DC mid year. We probably won’t see Byron this year and X looks much older now. Our LBs although fast look lost. Can Chubb all of a sudden change things with a stronger pass rush? To be honest I was expecting Chubb to somewhat neutralize Fields today and that didn’t happen.

I won’t bring up Sanders because he’s here until next season. God knows we’ll probably need him at some point this year and he’s a shell right now

These trades last week were made because the brass felt like we were close. I don’t see us as that close although soon to be major players in the future. And that’s just it, this is going to take us a year or maybe two to get there. It happened in KC and I see it here now. We just don’t have the horses on defense yet and maybe not the right DC.

I get upset at games like the one we saw today because our D was stout last year and the teams decisions tell us we are ready for the big time. Not this year, I know crazier things happen but this a tough bell to answer.
I guess just enjoy what it is today and be more patient? How long? Let’s hope it follows the KC path and we reinforce the defense to SB caliber within a year or two
 
royalshank

royalshank

Mar 13, 2006
Good post. I do think a defense with the players we have is capable of playing much better than they are. So much is scheme and coaching / understanding what your opponent wants to do and trying to get them off of their game. This D has had its moments but unfortunately it’s not having them enough. Interesting that when Tua was injuries they were stingy. He starts scoring points and we start giving them out like Halloween candy. My point is I think a lot of it is mental. Mental mistakes, me am in where is the “will” to win your 1:1 matchups etc.? We know X is playing hurt but honestly, I think he’s only been thrown at about 4 times in the last 3 games as QBs are targeting the kids we have on the other side. Those kids will keep getting better. If Boyer is any good, he will settle the D down and we will be better down the stretch w Chubb, Ogbah and X getting healthier and hopefully getting Byron Jones back. If this continues I do think you e got to take a good look at Boyer and decide if you bring him back.
 
LargoFin

LargoFin

Mar 30, 2018
Guys rotating and perhaps playing out of position at nickel cannot be fixed, with the loss of Needham there. Also, Kohou and Crossen being rookies and maybe needing time to learn cannot be fixed.
We do not have a speed rusher at edge. Or even a rusher like Wake used to be, a reliable 3rd and long force. That cannot be fixed.

We can implement more run and pass blitzes, but then they would have to trust the back end of rookie DBs like Kohou and Crossen.

Fans want Boyer to find the answer. Maybe he can fix it.
 
NBP81

NBP81

Jan 22, 2008
I think the staff should re think their vision of what this D should be... Because this shouldnt be a bottom 5 D based on talent.
 
ForksPhin

ForksPhin

Aug 28, 2006
LargoFin said:
Guys rotating and perhaps playing out of position at nickel cannot be fixed, with the loss of Needham there. Also, Kohou and Crossen being rookies and maybe needing time to learn cannot be fixed.
We do not have a speed rusher at edge. Or even a rusher like Wake used to be, a reliable 3rd and long force. That cannot be fixed.

We can implement more run and pass blitzes, but then they would have to trust the back end of rookie DBs like Kohou and Crossen.

Fans want Boyer to find the answer. Maybe he can fix it.
Crossen isn‘t a rookie.
 
