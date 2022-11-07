Where are we headed and what can or

Can’t be fixed.



There are fans who are just satisfied where a win is a win and there are those like myself who have major concerns.

Yes, we faced a very crafty running QB and got laid 32 points on our D today and some people use it as an excuse. Goff’s offense also laid a big number on us so that argument goes out the window for me.



This D is going to face tough competition soon enough and how can this unit become a cohesive unit. We know we can score points but eventually the offense will stall against a tough defense especially in cold weather. However that’s all good offenses, so I accept that. However the offense can’t be expected to keep bailing out this D on a weekly basis. This team is starting to remind me of the KC team a couple of years before they finally won the SB. Great offense but defense failed them until they shored it up for their SB year.



We know the D isn’t cohesive and we have a few injuries but so does everyone else. What can be fixed? you’re not bringing in a new DC mid year. We probably won’t see Byron this year and X looks much older now. Our LBs although fast look lost. Can Chubb all of a sudden change things with a stronger pass rush? To be honest I was expecting Chubb to somewhat neutralize Fields today and that didn’t happen.



I won’t bring up Sanders because he’s here until next season. God knows we’ll probably need him at some point this year and he’s a shell right now



These trades last week were made because the brass felt like we were close. I don’t see us as that close although soon to be major players in the future. And that’s just it, this is going to take us a year or maybe two to get there. It happened in KC and I see it here now. We just don’t have the horses on defense yet and maybe not the right DC.



I get upset at games like the one we saw today because our D was stout last year and the teams decisions tell us we are ready for the big time. Not this year, I know crazier things happen but this a tough bell to answer.

I guess just enjoy what it is today and be more patient? How long? Let’s hope it follows the KC path and we reinforce the defense to SB caliber within a year or two