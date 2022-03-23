 Where do we stand pick wise after trade? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Where do we stand pick wise after trade?

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Club Member
jaxphin38 said:
I believe we have 2 3rd picks if I'm not mistaken. We still need a C, LB help, would like another DT to push Davis
Miami only has one 3rd rd pick this year, they traded their other one for Eichenberg last year:

1st>KC
2nd>KC
3RD (Comp pick from SF)
4TH
4TH>KC
5TH
6th>BAL
7th
7th
 
srp1979

srp1979

Super Donator
Fingers crossed for a decent RB with the 3rd rounder...
 
Merc Nasty

Merc Nasty

Active Roster
might be the 1st time in years i skip the nfl draft. I doubt we trade up, seems like they werent too excited about the prospects this year. Grier has been a better late round drafter
 
bane

bane

Club Member
We had two 4ths? How was that ?
 
