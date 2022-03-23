Where do we stand pick wise after trade?

jaxphin38
Active Roster
- Joined
- Jan 6, 2011
- Messages
- 42
- Reaction score
- 39
- Location
- Jacksonville Fl
I believe we have 2 3rd picks if I'm not mistaken. We still need a C, LB help, would like another DT to push Davis
Miami only has one 3rd rd pick this year, they traded their other one for Eichenberg last year:I believe we have 2 3rd picks if I'm not mistaken. We still need a C, LB help, would like another DT to push Davis
One of the 4th round picks is also going to KC don't know if it's the 117 pick overall or the 121.Miami only has one 3rd rd pick this year, they traded their other one for Eichenberg last year:
1st>KC
2nd>KC
3RD (Comp pick from SF)
4TH
4TH
5TH
6th>BAL
7th
7th
Yep you are correct, updated post.One of the 4th round picks is also going to KC don't know if it's the 117 pick overall or the 121.
We had two 4ths? How was that ?Miami only has one 3rd rd pick this year, they traded their other one for Eichenberg last year:
1st>KC
2nd>KC
3RD (Comp pick from SF)
4TH
4TH>KC
5TH
6th>BAL
7th
7th
Fingers crossed for a decent RB with the 3rd rounder...
Miami had their own and Pittsburgh's so they could trade up in the 5th rd last year for LoudermilkWe had two 4ths? How was that ?