Where does Tua rank?

I’m really curious to see where everyone ranks Tua as a QB right now… not based on potential or bad OL play.. just what the eyes see

We can say whatever we want about the guy but let’s put things into a real-world perspective

Out of the 32-ish QBs in the league, I have Tua better than:

Brissett
Z Wilson
Justin Fields/Andy Dalton
Davis Mills
That’s basically it for me :/

I have him as about as equal as it gets to Jared Goff with a bit more athleticism

Curious to see how y’all rank Tua today based off two years of experience
 
The fact you didn't put a majority of the backups in the league, especially the Jets who I've never even heard of, shows this thread is totally bias and /or agenda driven.
 
It depends on what he does for the rest of the season. Right now he’s probably 16-22 based on QBR. Around there. It depends on how many pass attempts you use to qualify. If cuts out the Ints he’s top half of the league. This is how he compares to Herbert this year. I know I keep posting these numbers but there’s so many threads.


Tua 3 games
82/118 835yds 7.1per 7TDs 4Ints
5 sacks 95.1 Rat. 1 rush TD

Herbert 6 games
161/246 1771yds 7.2per 14TDs 4INTs
11 sacks 98.8 Rat. 1 rush TD 1 Fumble
 
You should know by now that at Finheaven when many talk about our starting QBs they don't use such technically accurate stats!
 
TOP QBs
1. Tom Brady
2. Kyler Murray
3. Pat Mahomes
4. Matthew Stafford
5. Josh Allen
6. Dak Prescott

GOOD
7. Russ Wilson
8. Kirk Cousins
9. Justin Herbert
10. Lamar Jackson
11. Jalen Hurts
12. Aaron Rodgers

DECENT
13. Jameis WInston
14. Joe Burrow
15. Matt Ryan
16. Derek Carr
17. Carson Wentz
18. Teddy Bridgewater

TUA
19. Tua Tugovailoa

NOT GOOD
20. Sam Darnold
21. Taylor Heinecke
22. Jimmy Garoppolo
23. Daniel Jones
24. Baker Mayfield
25. Ryan Tannehill

GARBAGE
26. Trevor Lawrence
27. Jared Goff
28. Ben Roethlisberger
29. Mac Jones
30. Jacoby Brissett

CLOWN SHOW
31. Davis Mills
32. Zach WIlson
33. Justin Fields
 
He certainly has made the oline better at not giving up sacks these last two games. 😁

Seriously, do you want to compare him to ALL QBs in the league now or just starters? Secondly, are you basically asking which starters you would rather have Tua than them?
 
