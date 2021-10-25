Where does Tua rank?

I’m really curious to see where everyone ranks Tua as a QB right now… not based on potential or bad OL play.. just what the eyes see
We can say whatever we want about the guy but let’s put things into a real-world perspective
Out of the 32-ish QBs in the league, I have Tua better than:
Brissett
Z Wilson
Justin Fields/Andy Dalton
Davis Mills
That’s basically it for me :/
I have him as about as equal as it gets to Jared Goff with a bit more athleticism
Curious to see how y’all rank Tua today based off two years of experience
We can say whatever we want about the guy but let’s put things into a real-world perspective
Out of the 32-ish QBs in the league, I have Tua better than:
Brissett
Z Wilson
Justin Fields/Andy Dalton
Davis Mills
That’s basically it for me :/
I have him as about as equal as it gets to Jared Goff with a bit more athleticism
Curious to see how y’all rank Tua today based off two years of experience