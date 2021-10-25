Where does Tua rank?

I’m really curious to see where everyone ranks Tua as a QB right now… not based on potential or bad OL play.. just what the eyes see



We can say whatever we want about the guy but let’s put things into a real-world perspective



Out of the 32-ish QBs in the league, I have Tua better than:



Brissett

Z Wilson

Justin Fields/Andy Dalton

Davis Mills

That’s basically it for me :/



I have him as about as equal as it gets to Jared Goff with a bit more athleticism



Curious to see how y’all rank Tua today based off two years of experience