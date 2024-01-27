 Where is JJ? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Where is JJ?

umpalu

umpalu

FinHeaven VIP
I want an offensive line. Thoroughbred midwestern gods. Hay bailing tossing giants. Let Grier figure out his mess and can him after June 1st. The cowboys in the early 90s had the triplets and an offensive line you couldn’t even fathom taking on. I was 110% against the signing of Armstead. The Conner Williams move I will admit surprised me and now worth it. I have been a Dolphins fan since birth (44 years). We haven’t won shizzz in my lifetime. You let Wilkins go? F THIS TEAM. Side note: thank god Belicheat is being seen for what he is, a side note to Bradys history.
 
JJ couldn't build a line in Miami to save his life.
If you go back and look at his offensive draft picks during his time here, every last one was, at best, a mediocre player.
He nailed some defensive picks and signings, but whiffed horribly on the offensive side.
Troy Drayton might have been his best acquisition, and that was a trade. And Troy Drayton was just meh.
 
