Where is JJ?

I want an offensive line. Thoroughbred midwestern gods. Hay bailing tossing giants. Let Grier figure out his mess and can him after June 1st. The cowboys in the early 90s had the triplets and an offensive line you couldn’t even fathom taking on. I was 110% against the signing of Armstead. The Conner Williams move I will admit surprised me and now worth it. I have been a Dolphins fan since birth (44 years). We haven’t won shizzz in my lifetime. You let Wilkins go? F THIS TEAM. Side note: thank god Belicheat is being seen for what he is, a side note to Bradys history.
