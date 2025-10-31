 Where is the gigantic thread? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Where is the gigantic thread?

AZFINSFANFORLIFE said:
Chris Grier no longer the GM of the Miami Dolphins? You all have been praying for this for years. Seems muted on the forum.
Chris Grier and Miami have mutually agreed to part ways.

Post A Rection Time - Grier Fired!

OK, this is monumental and the best news that could have come out of today!!! Post a reaction time of how you feel on this glorious of days..................... or saddest if you are one of the Grier family members.
There’s a thread with hundreds of posts. Are you maybe blocked by the OP?

*Edit: it’s already been pointed out.
 
