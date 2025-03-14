Where Miami Stands One Week into Free Agency

It's hasn't been a headline grabbing free agency period for the Miami Dolphins, but quietly I believe Grier's made some good moves.



James Daniels is the biggest addition to date, as someone who will start for Miami at left or right guard. If not for an injury, I believe his price tag would have been doubled. A three-year $21 million deal could be a steal.



Bringing back Tyrel Dodson might be the second best move. He played well for the Dolphins after they picked up him up off waivers from Seattle. Elijah Campbell was a core special team player that Grier brought back and could compete at safety. I think there's upside there.



Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is exactly the type of wide receiver add Miami needed, giving the team size opposite Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. His nine touchdowns last season with Tennessee is a very impressive accomplishment.



The two safeties additions Ashtyn Davis and Ifeatu Melifonwu both have an opportunity to start, or provide depth. It's kind of the same strategy Grier used last season at the defensive tackle position, flood the position and someone will emerge. I expect Grier will look to the draft to add here as well. A good option for pick 48, if I were guessing.



Larry Borom is a huge offensive tackle, who likely provides depth but could compete at right guard.



Alexander Mattison likely competes for a roster spot. As a bigger runner, known more for his blocking, Mattison has a shot.



The addition of Zach Wilson at quarterback is honestly a bit of a head scratcher. I know he's always had potential, but he hasn't shown much to indicate he can help if Tua goes down.



There have been a few other moves, including bringing back Liam Eichenberg, Quinton Bell, Jackson Carman and Dee Eskridge. Those are bottom of the roster types for the most part on prove it deals.



So, what does the team need as we get closer to the draft and cap money is disappearing? Here's my thoughts, in ranked order of the top three needs.



1. Corner

Kader Kohou, Ethan Bonner, Storm Duck, Jason Maitre, Cam Smith and Isaiah Johnson are currently the corners in competition to start opposite Jalen Ramsey. Kohou's pass defense grade is ranked highly by PFF, but I think he's better suited at slot or as a third corner. There's definitely young talent here that can step up. Smith was a 2nd round pick, but honestly hasn't shown much. Duck and Bonner both saw playing time last year. Johnson is 6-3 and showed well in training camp a year ago.



2. Defensive Line

Zach Seiler and Chop Robinson are the only "for sures." It's an absolute great draft class for defensive tackles, and several promising pass rushers as well. This is my guess for pick 13, or maybe a slight trade down. Walter Nolen, Kenneth Grant and Derrick Harmon are all probably top 20ish picks.



3. Offensive Line

I think how Miami feels about Patrick Paul could determine how high an offensive lineman is selected. As it stands, with the additions of Daniels and Borom I think that lessens the need to go offensive line early, but it's still a need. If Grier and McDaniel are uncertain on Paul, Will Campbell and Kevin Banks are two potential picks at 13. Both have been talked about as possible guard transitions as well. Jared Wilson, the center from Georgia, and teammate Tate Ratledge are two I like potentially in the 3rd round.



Safety, tight end and maybe a developmental quarterback are also positions that could be improved.