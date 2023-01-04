 Where there other fans that knew this would happen? Or had concerns? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Where there other fans that knew this would happen? Or had concerns?

bane

bane

Club Member
Joined
Jan 19, 2008
Messages
3,087
Reaction score
3,455
Age
46
When we were 8-3 I know that I was concerned we could lose out or only win 1 more game and face a win and get in game against the jets.
I thought or maybe feared we would have 9 wins going into the jets game and we would need to win to get in the playoffs against jets. I figured they would have 9 wins as well and it would be win and get in for both teams.

I guess I was wrong and right. I thought we would have 9 wins but we only have 8 now. But I was right that it would be a struggle to get in playoffs even with that 8-3 start.

Were any of you guys thinking along that path ? I know some fans were worried about the division and were rooting against bills when they played pats and jets. I was happy jets and pats lost because I thought we would need help getting in. Even at 8-3 lol. I know that sounds crazy.

Not sure why I thought we only win 1 more game till the last game of the year after starting 8-3. I think mostly I think the schedule was brutual and I couldn't believe they had us on the road for three straight then home for one and back on the road. Plus each team we played was good. Even the pats at home are tough games for teams. If you look at teams who played the pats at home they were not easy games.

Or maybe it was because I didn't believe in team. I don't know. Or maybe because we have not been a regular playoff team since late 90's early 2000s. Once 2002 this franchise has fallen off a cliff in terms of making the playoffs.

One thing that concerned me was all the throws in the middle of the field. Against the browns they adjusted and clogged the middle of the field. I noticed two things.
Tua had to make some perfect passes for first downs and even a td once they clogged the middle of the field. That had me worried.
But I also noticed we ran the ball and took alot of check downs for big gains. That made me feel better. I thought maybe we had the answer. Run and take the check downs. But then it never happened going forward.

Also another thing that had me concerned was this team never seemed to get healthy. I know people say that all teams have injuries. But we were not getting through games without losing a player for the year. I never saw something that before. Well I did think in 2018 that happened with gase and also in 1993 it happened. But it was more than normal.

What do you guys think ? Anyone have the same worries or thought this could happen?
 
T

ThePeopleShow13

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 27, 2019
Messages
1,941
Reaction score
4,411
Age
33
Location
New York
I am surprised how bad our coaching on both sides of the ball has been all season in regards to basic things. We are 4th worst in the NFL in total penalties accepted (106) and 6th worst in the NFL in penalty yards (834). What is worse is that the same penalties have been occurring every single week all season. How many 1st downs have been negated by an illegal shift? How many 3rd downs has the defense stopped only to get a roughing the passer, holding or DPI call? This team has struggled with injuries all year, but if your motto is “next man up” you have to mean it. This team lacks discipline and many of our best players give half-assed effort or fail to execute when we need them.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
19,952
Reaction score
21,116
I thought Miami would beat the Chargers and Green Bay.

Definitely injuries have killed the season. I believe the Dolphins are 0-4 without Tua. Specifically, when Tua and Armstead are out Miami really struggles.

Obviously, the Dolphins still have a chance. Although it's hard to be optimistic with Tua out and Bridgewater questionable.
 
Adam Strange

Adam Strange

Question Authority
Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2008
Messages
2,706
Reaction score
2,638
Location
Massachusetts
I thought they'd hit 12 wins for the first time in over 30 years but, as someone else stated, old ghosts reappeared and here they sit, needing help to back into the last playoff spot. Too easy to attribute it all to injuries. I think it's been a failure of the coaching and the players as much as anything. Of course, it isn't easy to win with a backup QB, but when you're playing to clinch a playoff spot, against a team that can't get out of its own way, you need to do better.

I also guarantee that anyone who would have tried to rain on the parade and call the team overrated back before the bye would have been roundly shouted down, including by some people who today claim we should have seen it coming.
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 14, 2016
Messages
11,767
Reaction score
13,562
bane said:
When we were 8-3 I know that I was concerned we could lose out or only win 1 more game and face a win and get in game against the jets.
I thought or maybe feared we would have 9 wins going into the jets game and we would need to win to get in the playoffs against jets. I figured they would have 9 wins as well and it would be win and get in for both teams.

I guess I was wrong and right. I thought we would have 9 wins but we only have 8 now. But I was right that it would be a struggle to get in playoffs even with that 8-3 start.

Were any of you guys thinking along that path ? I know some fans were worried about the division and were rooting against bills when they played pats and jets. I was happy jets and pats lost because I thought we would need help getting in. Even at 8-3 lol. I know that sounds crazy.

Not sure why I thought we only win 1 more game till the last game of the year after starting 8-3. I think mostly I think the schedule was brutual and I couldn't believe they had us on the road for three straight then home for one and back on the road. Plus each team we played was good. Even the pats at home are tough games for teams. If you look at teams who played the pats at home they were not easy games.

Or maybe it was because I didn't believe in team. I don't know. Or maybe because we have not been a regular playoff team since late 90's early 2000s. Once 2002 this franchise has fallen off a cliff in terms of making the playoffs.

One thing that concerned me was all the throws in the middle of the field. Against the browns they adjusted and clogged the middle of the field. I noticed two things.
Tua had to make some perfect passes for first downs and even a td once they clogged the middle of the field. That had me worried.
But I also noticed we ran the ball and took alot of check downs for big gains. That made me feel better. I thought maybe we had the answer. Run and take the check downs. But then it never happened going forward.

Also another thing that had me concerned was this team never seemed to get healthy. I know people say that all teams have injuries. But we were not getting through games without losing a player for the year. I never saw something that before. Well I did think in 2018 that happened with gase and also in 1993 it happened. But it was more than normal.

What do you guys think ? Anyone have the same worries or thought this could happen?
Click to expand...
I became concerned when 90% of Mcd's plays were intermediate crossers. I became more concerned once it appeared the DCs decided to clog the intermediate routes and challenge receivers at the LOS. Mcd had no answer. My concern was heightened even more with the repeat losses Mcd filled the definition of insanity. I put most losses squarely on Mcd.
No one can convince me Miami could beat NE, BALT, BUF, but can't beat average teams thereafter, injuries or not. Since 2H of HOU game, Miami has scored above their season average only once - scoring above 21 only once. I'm now concerned about the NYJ game. I'm absolutely certain Miami can win this game if the right gameplan/adjustments take place.
 
Last edited:
dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
16,987
Reaction score
34,535
Location
New Jersey
Inspite of being as happy as I was when Miami was 3-0; I was not overly confident the team was as good as their record.

The defense wasn't playing well, inspite of making some plays in the Buffalo and Baltimore games to help secure those two wins.

With regards to Tua, there is always the fear he's going to get smacked around. Or even worse, injured. And the injury bug, reared it's head once again.

Terron Armstead a player with a long history of injuries was signed to a huge contract. Inspite of his out of this world talent, it was only a matter of time, before he would miss time. A player of his magnitude, missing time, hurts in several ways. And on top of the injuries is his age.

The coaching staff never seemed completely prepared in any game other than against Cleveland. The inexperienced, young staff has not only been subpar, but even worse lacks the foresight to put its players in the best position possible to succeed, outside of Tua, Waddle and Hill. But even the three amigos, have faltered lately; due to defenses adjusting.

The lack of discipline has hurt Miami throughout the season. The injuries have also hurt Miami, on many levels, to the point they've potentially cost them games.

Its hard staying positive when as a fan, you can sense the downfall that seemingly was just around the corner. Instinctually, you at times can see or anticipate the inevitable collapse that happened. The coaching staff is woefully inexperienced and doesn’t seem to be well prepared. It feels like, in just about every game, they were out coached.

And finally, the F/O mainly Chris Grier had false beliefs the team was ready to compete and proceeded to waste valuable resources; to force his beliefs that were evidently short sighted.
 
DolphinzD

DolphinzD

Boom!! How you like that??
Joined
May 21, 2003
Messages
2,842
Reaction score
26
I had similar thoughts. I know it is easy to say now but I wasn't really that confident at 8-3. Half of those wins easily could have been losses. With three straight road games against playoff contending teams (two of which are on the short list of Super Bowl contenders), plus a game in New England, I honestly thought they'd end up with 10 wins, with those coming against the Packers and Jets. I thought I was being somewhat pessimistic, but it turned out even worse than I imagined. Oh well, such is life as a Dolphins fan...
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
19,952
Reaction score
21,116
fansinceGWilson said:
I became concerned when 90% of Mcd's plays were intermediate crossers. I became more concerned once it appeared the DCs decided to clog the intermediate routes and challenge receivers at the LOS. Mcd had no answer. My concern was heightened even more with the repeat losses Mcd filled the definition of insanity. I put most losses squarely on Mcd.
No one can convince me Miami could beat NE, BALT, BUF, but can't beat average teams thereafter, injuries or not. Since 2H of HOU game, Miami has scored above their season average only once - scoring above 21 only once. I'm now concerned about the NYJ game. I'm absolutely certain Miami can win this game if the right gameplan/adjustments take place.
Click to expand...
The lack of adjustments by McDaniel is a head scratcher. There are some really negative trends that have hurt this team like the lack of a running game, the penalties and the usage of Gesicki.

That McDaniel has unlocked Tua's potential is a huge plus, along with how much the offensive line had improved. It had nowhere to go but up!

One game left. Perhaps more. So, I'll try to stay optimistic and look at the entire season.
 
L

Lionstone

Active Roster
Joined
Feb 23, 2016
Messages
3,095
Reaction score
2,469
ThePeopleShow13 said:
I am surprised how bad our coaching on both sides of the ball has been all season in regards to basic things. We are 4th worst in the NFL in total penalties accepted (106) and 6th worst in the NFL in penalty yards (834). What is worse is that the same penalties have been occurring every single week all season. How many 1st downs have been negated by an illegal shift? How many 3rd downs has the defense stopped only to get a roughing the passer, holding or DPI call? This team has struggled with injuries all year, but if your motto is “next man up” you have to mean it. This team lacks discipline and many of our best players give half-assed effort or fail to execute when we need them.
Click to expand...
Given the offense was new to many players, I would not have been worried about the count for the first 10 weeks. It is all of these penalties at the end of the season which are hard to swallow.
 
B

bdizzle00

Club Member
Joined
May 5, 2007
Messages
2,865
Reaction score
4,166
ThePeopleShow13 said:
I am surprised how bad our coaching on both sides of the ball has been all season in regards to basic things. We are 4th worst in the NFL in total penalties accepted (106) and 6th worst in the NFL in penalty yards (834). What is worse is that the same penalties have been occurring every single week all season. How many 1st downs have been negated by an illegal shift? How many 3rd downs has the defense stopped only to get a roughing the passer, holding or DPI call? This team has struggled with injuries all year, but if your motto is “next man up” you have to mean it. This team lacks discipline and many of our best players give half-assed effort or fail to execute when we need them.
Click to expand...
I have to agree. McD gets a pass due to it being his first year, but a lot of coaching issues need to get cleaned up moving forward.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom