Where to buy jerseys?

Dolfan40

Dolfan40

I am from germany and have problems buying jerseys at a reasonable price, they charge me 150€+ for a tua jerseys, can someone ,help me out?
 
How much do you want to pay and who is they?
 
Dolfan40 said:
The official nfl.com shop.
With shipping and other charges that's what you will pay.

I live in the Bahamas and have to pay additional VAT duty and shipping charges.

If you want cheap check ebay for knockoffs.
 
Any jersey guys in here?

I haven’t bought a jersey since Jason Taylor in 2002...and it’s the crappy material Reebok used to make. I figure it’s time to buy a new one and I want to get the best one that money can buy. I also want it to be Tua’s Jersey.

My understanding is there are 3 types - game, vapor limited, and elite...and that the elite is the ACTUAL real jersey players wear. It seems a no brainer that this is the one to go with but there is only one problem - there aren’t any for sale with Tuas name on them. Do you guys think they’ll come out with one eventually?

More importantly...do you think they’ll ever come out with one that is a THROWBACK Elite jersey!? This would be the ideal scenario.

I noticed there are “custom elite” jerseys. This would be the same as if they were selling a Tua one, right? But it has our new logo...not a big fan.

I was hoping some of you guys who follow jerseys on the regular and collect could give me some insight. Have they ever done a throwback elite edition for anyone? Or done a custom version?

I want it so bad...
 
OMG...I made another post on jerseys that I could have asked here. It’s literally never a topic so I didn’t bother to read...sorry mods. Feel free to merge.
 
Smitten2021,

The white throwback was released in the elite vapour edition about 3 months ago through fanatics/nflshop, it must have sold quickly as there was only sz 40 available when I saw it. Since then, about 4 weeks ago, sz 44 became available. It said there was only 2 left in the size, and having purchased one of them, I got an email saying there was a stock issue and they didn’t have it. Then about a week after that, it said sz 44 available again so I purchased again, and havent heard anything since. So hopefully it goes through, it’s supposed to ship by June 2.

The aqua throwback only ever released once in the elite but it was before they changed it to the elite vapor.

Both of the jerseys when released were the custom ones, and yes it is the same as if it was a pre made player one. My recent jerseys, I’ve started getting my own name on it as there hasn’t been a dolphins player I’ve felt comfortable getting for a while. I just recently got the name changed on the aqua throwback elite from Landry to my own name.

Not that any of that helps, more for your own info. Given my experience with the white throwback, I’d say check nflshop/fanatics (both are the same) on a regular basis and you might get lucky with a restock of one in your size, and obviously be prepared to throw a load of cash at them for it
 
