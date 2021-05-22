Where to buy jerseys?

Smitten2021,



The white throwback was released in the elite vapour edition about 3 months ago through fanatics/nflshop, it must have sold quickly as there was only sz 40 available when I saw it. Since then, about 4 weeks ago, sz 44 became available. It said there was only 2 left in the size, and having purchased one of them, I got an email saying there was a stock issue and they didn’t have it. Then about a week after that, it said sz 44 available again so I purchased again, and havent heard anything since. So hopefully it goes through, it’s supposed to ship by June 2.



The aqua throwback only ever released once in the elite but it was before they changed it to the elite vapor.



Both of the jerseys when released were the custom ones, and yes it is the same as if it was a pre made player one. My recent jerseys, I’ve started getting my own name on it as there hasn’t been a dolphins player I’ve felt comfortable getting for a while. I just recently got the name changed on the aqua throwback elite from Landry to my own name.



Not that any of that helps, more for your own info. Given my experience with the white throwback, I’d say check nflshop/fanatics (both are the same) on a regular basis and you might get lucky with a restock of one in your size, and obviously be prepared to throw a load of cash at them for it