Where to buy Miami Dolphins jersey or merchandising in Miami

Hello,

Seems that the Miami Dolphins Shop at the stadium is closed on game day…..

so where it is possible in Miami or Miami Beach to buy Dolphins Jersey or others merchandising ?

Thanks
 
I believe it's open before and after the game. I've been in there before each game I've been to.
 
The website oddly says it is closed but I have definitely been in there before, during and after the game.

TEAM STORE​


Address: 2269 Dan Marino Blvd., South Gate, Miami Gardens, FL 33056. Store Number: (305) 943-7980
Store Hours:
Thursday 11am-5pm
Friday 11am-5pm
Saturday (non-event days) 11am-3pm
Closed Sunday- Wednesday

If you are looking for a jersey they only have the most popular. My son wanted a Holland #8 but no chance.
 
