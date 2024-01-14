Where to Go From Here (the moving on post)

The season is over. It certainly didn't end the way any of us fans wanted it to. That Miami wasn't competitive against Kansas City shows that there is a lot of work to be done.



Sure, injuries were a factor. A healthy Phillips or Chubb, those difference-makers, matter. I also thought the Dolphins were on the wrong side of a lot of calls, some that may have cost the team a win. But you can't dwell on what you can't control and I don't think the league cares much to improve the officiating.



So, the offseason is here. Obviously, there are things to like about the Miami Dolphins. At full health, who knows? But there are also definitely areas that need to be improved, a tight cap situation, and a draft that is without 3rd and 4th round picks. In other words, getting better will be a challenge.



One thing definitely stands out to me and that's getting more physical on both sides of the ball. The running game only seems to work when it is schemed. Give McDaniel credit there as the Dolphins were 6th in yards per game at 135, without a real commitment. Taking the run game to the next level would probably mean drafting an offensive lineman pretty high and potentially adding a physical running back (Brooks might be the answer there). The team obviously needs a bigger receiver (redzone, 50/50 winner) to pair with Hill and Waddle.



The pieces seemingly were there on defense. The team won mostly because of this unit after Ramsey came back. But injuries decimated the group at a rate that made it hard to cover up. Still, this is a team that needs to do a better job tackling, and be a more physical unit.



How would you approach the offseason? I know we are seeing the tear it all down and start over threads. That's fine, if that's how you feel. Let's talk about getting better and taking that next step.