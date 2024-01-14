 Where to Go From Here (the moving on post) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Where to Go From Here (the moving on post)

The season is over. It certainly didn't end the way any of us fans wanted it to. That Miami wasn't competitive against Kansas City shows that there is a lot of work to be done.

Sure, injuries were a factor. A healthy Phillips or Chubb, those difference-makers, matter. I also thought the Dolphins were on the wrong side of a lot of calls, some that may have cost the team a win. But you can't dwell on what you can't control and I don't think the league cares much to improve the officiating.

So, the offseason is here. Obviously, there are things to like about the Miami Dolphins. At full health, who knows? But there are also definitely areas that need to be improved, a tight cap situation, and a draft that is without 3rd and 4th round picks. In other words, getting better will be a challenge.

One thing definitely stands out to me and that's getting more physical on both sides of the ball. The running game only seems to work when it is schemed. Give McDaniel credit there as the Dolphins were 6th in yards per game at 135, without a real commitment. Taking the run game to the next level would probably mean drafting an offensive lineman pretty high and potentially adding a physical running back (Brooks might be the answer there). The team obviously needs a bigger receiver (redzone, 50/50 winner) to pair with Hill and Waddle.

The pieces seemingly were there on defense. The team won mostly because of this unit after Ramsey came back. But injuries decimated the group at a rate that made it hard to cover up. Still, this is a team that needs to do a better job tackling, and be a more physical unit.

How would you approach the offseason? I know we are seeing the tear it all down and start over threads. That's fine, if that's how you feel. Let's talk about getting better and taking that next step.
 
If I’m going to swing for hope I’m going to put most of my emphasis on enhancing the QB.

C, OG, TE, OT depth, large WR.

That’s a lot to ask for sure but I’m guessing we’ll have to look to move pick 24 and drop into the mid to late 30s. It’s a good interior OL draft so I’m looking to go OG, C and TE (with acquired pick)

Darren Waller should be available. Hunter Henry is out in NE. Maybe a trade with Cleveland for Njoku as they are in a bad spot draft pick wise. Kansas State’s Ben Sinnott would be a great pick up if we can snag a 3rd round pick.

The defense is tough for me to even think about right now.
 
Agree on the personnel you mentioned. But it’s greater than that. McDaniel has to look deep within himself, regarding scheme, playcalling in personnel utilization because our offense is limited, and the Prada put on the field was exposed, and we had no counter for it. I think our defense is OK Even better than OK actually very good win healthy our problem is offensive personnel and scheme
 
My goal right now is to win at the LOS and I don’t care what anyone says, we couldn’t do that even when fully healthy, this year or last.
 
If I was Ross I’d tell Mcdork one of two things will happen. You will be the HC here and not call plays. Or you can coach someplace else next year. You have 25 seconds to make the call. And after that there isn’t a delay of game there is a pink slip.
 
Instead of trying to win day one in free agency, they should wait for the cap casualties. Shore up the offensive line and CB depth. Lock up Wilkins who is clearly a vocal leader on that side.

Ogbah and Howard may both be post-June cuts. I'm assuming they restructure some contracts as well.

Personally, I hope they let go of Grier. He misses way too much in the draft.
 
Is this offense going to use the TE position more?
 
Miami needs to get more physical on offense, is where I'd start.

Miami also might look to get offensive linemen who can pass block past 2 seconds, so Tua can actually look past his 1st read.

McDaniel needs to get his head outta his azz and start calling a more diversified game.

They need to find a way to build a team that can play December and January football.

And can they please find a Knock the Snot Out of You Attitude.
 
Seriously?
 
Boy some people really peaked in middle school.
 
