 Where to pick which position? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Where to pick which position?

Jssanto

Jssanto

Club Member
Joined
May 10, 2014
Messages
1,220
Reaction score
873
I think if we love a WR (Smith, Chase, Waddle) we will have to pick him at 3.
If we want Etienne or Harris we likely can get one of them at 18.
The question I have is; what positions can we draft good players in rounds 3-5? What positions can be “delayed”
I always hear that RB can be late, but I am tired of that. I think I would like an early RB.
 
MIAMIeverything

MIAMIeverything

Scout Team
Joined
Feb 11, 2013
Messages
109
Reaction score
148
Trade back a couple from 3 gain another first or multiple 2s etc. you can still get one of the top 3 WRs in the top 10. 18 is either OL or LB don’t think they will draft a RB in the first unless they come back in towards end of first from 2a or 2B. 2a would be RB,OL,LB. 2B possible S or Maybe another WR
 
Dan13Forever

Dan13Forever

Sewell = waste pick
Club Member
Joined
Oct 24, 2020
Messages
864
Reaction score
1,018
Age
62
Location
Arcadia CA
Are you a closet Sewell fan? And put words in our mouth?
No one here suggested getting Smith or Chase at 3.
I am the biggest drafting wr supporter here, and I am for trading down for wr., at around 8 - 10.
 
R

rickd13

Scout Team
Club Member
Joined
Oct 4, 2005
Messages
3,637
Reaction score
2,326
Age
55
Location
Rochester, New York
I want this team to upgrade the skill position players about as much as anyone on this site but you don't necessarily have to take a WR with the third pick and you definitely shouldn't take a RB at 18 in order to do so.
 
LargoFin

LargoFin

Starter
Joined
Mar 30, 2018
Messages
2,466
Reaction score
1,450
Age
47
Location
Largo, Florida
As far as RBs:
I think Jermar Jefferson will last to third round. And he is a first round value running back.
I also think that because of lack of production Brain Robinson from Bama will be available in late rounds, may not even go drafted, and he is an excellent value. So other than Najee and Javonte Williams, those are the only two backs I would target. (Najee is a top 10 player in the draft.)
 
M

MiaFins31

Rookie
Joined
Jan 4, 2021
Messages
17
Reaction score
6
Age
31
Location
South Carolina
To answer your questions about which positions 3-5. I would throw in the 2nd round as well so make it 2-5. EDGE rushers Tailbacks and Safety’s will be available galore. If we take a tailback at 18 even if it is Etienne or Harris I will lose a ton of confidence in this front office. We don’t need that at 18. One or even both of those guys will be available in the 2nd and if not a guy like UNCs Jevonte Williams or Memphis Kenneth Gainwell will definitely be there.

The 2-3 rounds also have some really good players at Safety and EDGE. Oregon Safety Jevon Holland Pitt EDGE rusher Patrick Jones Miami EDGE Jaelen Phillips Syracuse safety Andre Cisco USC safety Talanoa Hufanga and that’s not even mentioning 2nd round WRs like LSUs Terrance Marshall or USCs Amon-Ra St Brown will all be available.

This is why it’s absolutely imperative we trade down with 1 if not both of our 1st rounders to acquire more picks in rounds 2-3. This draft is littered with top notch players in those rounds at positions that we need.
 
