Where to pick which position?

Jssanto
Club Member
- Joined
- May 10, 2014
- Messages
- 1,220
- Reaction score
- 873
I think if we love a WR (Smith, Chase, Waddle) we will have to pick him at 3.
If we want Etienne or Harris we likely can get one of them at 18.
The question I have is; what positions can we draft good players in rounds 3-5? What positions can be “delayed”
I always hear that RB can be late, but I am tired of that. I think I would like an early RB.
