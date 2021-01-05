Where to pick which position?

To answer your questions about which positions 3-5. I would throw in the 2nd round as well so make it 2-5. EDGE rushers Tailbacks and Safety’s will be available galore. If we take a tailback at 18 even if it is Etienne or Harris I will lose a ton of confidence in this front office. We don’t need that at 18. One or even both of those guys will be available in the 2nd and if not a guy like UNCs Jevonte Williams or Memphis Kenneth Gainwell will definitely be there.



The 2-3 rounds also have some really good players at Safety and EDGE. Oregon Safety Jevon Holland Pitt EDGE rusher Patrick Jones Miami EDGE Jaelen Phillips Syracuse safety Andre Cisco USC safety Talanoa Hufanga and that’s not even mentioning 2nd round WRs like LSUs Terrance Marshall or USCs Amon-Ra St Brown will all be available.



This is why it’s absolutely imperative we trade down with 1 if not both of our 1st rounders to acquire more picks in rounds 2-3. This draft is littered with top notch players in those rounds at positions that we need.