 Where to see old dolphins game legally | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Where to see old dolphins game legally

fastball83

fastball83

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
May 18, 2004
Messages
1,476
Reaction score
446
Age
54
Location
france (ST ETIENNE)
Hello,

Does somebody know where to see ol dolphins game legally on the net ?

I mean old game (like last victory of Dan at Seattle or best game of Ricky "run"Williams) ?

If games like that are enough older to be free of copyright law, could a dolphin fan with recorded game could upload them here for all fans around the world could download them.

And I repeat if it's legally OK.

Thanks
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom