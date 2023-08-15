Where to see old dolphins game legally

fastball83
Hello,
Does somebody know where to see ol dolphins game legally on the net ?
I mean old game (like last victory of Dan at Seattle or best game of Ricky "run"Williams) ?
If games like that are enough older to be free of copyright law, could a dolphin fan with recorded game could upload them here for all fans around the world could download them.
And I repeat if it's legally OK.
Thanks
