Where to sit at Hard Rock?

I just paid for flights and hotel from Nov. 10th - 14th as my wife and I plan on attending the Fins/Ravens game that Thursday night. My wife is worried about potential rain and just wants to make sure we're covered overhead, so we're looking to buy tix in the 300 sections.



Question...is the entire upper deck pretty much covered or protected from rain? Ideally I'd like to try and sit in one of the lower/front rows of the 300 section as long as I know we're protected from any potential rain. I see some tickets in the 5th row of section 316 that interest me, but I need to make sure we're covered overhead or the wife will not be happy!