Where Tua Ranks Among Peers Thru First 16 Starts

PASSER RATINGTagovailoa’s 89.7 rating in his 16 starts would rank him 10th on the list of arguably the game’s 20 best active quarterbacks.That 89.7 trails the first 16 starts for Patrick Mahomes (111.8), Ben Roethlisberger (105.2), Dak Prescott (104.9), Deshaun Watson (102.2), Russell Wilson (100.0), Justin Herbert (97.3), Joe Burrow (95.3), Lamar Jackson (94.4) and Aaron Rodgers (93.8).COMPLETION %Tagovailoa’s 66.7 completion percentage in his first 16 starts (it’s 67 percent if his two games off the bench are included) ranks second among these 20 quarterbacks, behind only Prescott (67.8).Rounding out the top five: Herbert (66.5), Burrow (66.3) and Mahomes (66.1).Conclusion: Accuracy might be Tagovailoa’s most special gift. Yes, the completion percentage might be lower if Tagovailoa threw deep more often. But he has been on target with deeper throws this season, completing 9 for 17 on passes that traveled at least 20 air yards; that’s second best behind Murray.TOUCHDOWNSTagovailoa’s 21 TD throws in his first 16 starts is tied with Roethlisberger and Carr for 12th on this list of 20 — ahead of Jackson and Murray (20 apiece), Wentz and Ryan (16 apiece), Allen (15) and Tannehill (12).INTERCEPTIONSTagovailoa threw only 11 in his first 16 starts, which is tied with Ryan and Herbert for fifth fewest picks among these 20.The only ones who threw fewer INTs in their first 16 starts among our group of 20: Prescott (four), Jackson (eight), Roethlisberger (nine) and Wilson (10).PASSING YARDSTagovailoa’s 3,348 yards in his 16 starts would rank him 14th, barely behind Brady (3,360) and ahead of Tannehill, Carr, Jackson, Roethlisberger and Wilson.