Where we got so soft, Jonathan Martin

Have we even had a guard as good as incognito since? Maybe Hunt. We need bullies on this team.
We’ve had an organizational philosophy to take high character guys. I think Shula started this sometime in the 90’s.
 
The problem is that the dolphins take guys with a history of good character--often at the expense of talent. Meanwhile teams that have a true culture and identity will take the most talented guys--checkered history or not--and make them behave once on the team.

Not saying we should ignore Cecil Collins-type psychosis, but no I have no clue why Gallimore was sent away. Really could have used him in the rotation up front...
 
On a side note. I have a friend that I grew up with that was locked up with Cecil Collins years ago. He said he was a serial masterbator. He would just start doing it in front of everyone.

But yes. I think our main issue is lack of a culture/identity. It’s been that way for decades.
 
So you are saying we need to find Oline guys that need to wear glasses?
 
