Where we got so soft, Jonathan Martin

It seems like since then we have not bad axx players, oline has never been the same. You need a few bad axes in the trenches
The problem is that the dolphins take guys with a history of good character--often at the expense of talent. Meanwhile teams that have a true culture and identity will take the most talented guys--checkered history or not--and make them behave once on the team.Have we even had a guard as good as incognito since? Maybe Hunt. We need bullies on this team.
We’ve had an organizational philosophy to take high character guys. I think Shula started this sometime in the 90’s.
Philbin preferred guys like Jonathan Martin and Dallas Thomas, while Incognito went to the Pro Bowl as a Bill.I’ve been saying this ever since this all happened and we got rid of Incognito instead.
I remember when he used to post here.Should have gotten Incognito’s Dad to lift the curse Richie put on the Fins
On a side note. I have a friend that I grew up with that was locked up with Cecil Collins years ago. He said he was a serial masterbator. He would just start doing it in front of everyone.The problem is that the dolphins take guys with a history of good character--often at the expense of talent. Meanwhile teams that have a true culture and identity will take the most talented guys--checkered history or not--and make them behave once on the team.
Not saying we should ignore Cecil Collins-type psychosis, but no I have no clue why Gallimore was sent away. Really could have used him in the rotation up front...
So you are saying we need to find Oline guys that need to wear glasses?On a side note. I have a friend that I grew up with that was locked up with Cecil Collins years ago. He said he was a serial masterbator. He would just start doing it in front of everyone.
But yes. I think our main issue is lack of a culture/identity. It’s been that way for decades.