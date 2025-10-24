Where will the Dolphins go from here?



I've read that the Front Office says we are going to keep Mike McDaniel and Chris Greir.

What does that tell us about the direction the Team is going to take?



I think it tells us the days of three to four years to get to the Superbowl or the HC & GM are gone, are over. If this turns out to be true, it may be the best thing that has happened to the team since I came on board in 2016.



It would mean no more "short cuts" in finding players who are "immediate successes" when we draft or trade.



It would mean consistently developing players and using better contract control to get our money's worth from drafted players and more stringent use of Free Agency by making fewer trades for more reasonable amounts of money.



It would mean developing our Head Coach and not trying to guess who the next "hidden gem" in the coaching merry-go-round will be.



It would mean having a specific and relatively consistent pattern of procurement by the GM for both drafting and bringing in Veteran players and new coaches.



It would mean a consistently improving product on the field.



Hey, I guy can dream, can't he? - LOL