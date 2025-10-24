 Where will the Dolphins go from here? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Where will the Dolphins go from here?

Where will the Dolphins go from here?

I've read that the Front Office says we are going to keep Mike McDaniel and Chris Greir.
What does that tell us about the direction the Team is going to take?

I think it tells us the days of three to four years to get to the Superbowl or the HC & GM are gone, are over. If this turns out to be true, it may be the best thing that has happened to the team since I came on board in 2016.

It would mean no more "short cuts" in finding players who are "immediate successes" when we draft or trade.

It would mean consistently developing players and using better contract control to get our money's worth from drafted players and more stringent use of Free Agency by making fewer trades for more reasonable amounts of money.

It would mean developing our Head Coach and not trying to guess who the next "hidden gem" in the coaching merry-go-round will be.

It would mean having a specific and relatively consistent pattern of procurement by the GM for both drafting and bringing in Veteran players and new coaches.

It would mean a consistently improving product on the field.

Hey, I guy can dream, can't he? - LOL
 
I think they are dead men walking, Ray. They've been given that dreaded 'vote of confidence'. I don't think it is 'if' they are fired; I think it's 'when'.

The easiest way to make the fans happy and given them a reason to watch games next year is bring in a shiny new coach and GM... REBUILD TIME everyone will chant.

I just can't see a way for these guys to survive with our upside-down cap and roster full of perennially injured players.
 
The biggest issue I have with McDaniel is that the team has not improved in any visible way since year 1. It’s been the same poor clock management, play calls getting in late, screens that lose yardage for 4 years. I just don’t see growth or development that should happen with his level of experience as a HC.
 
I have been more disappointed than most, probably because I had expected much more from him after his 1st year coaching here.

I would need to see our OC calling the plays next year as part of the FO's taking some control over who does what on the field in terms of job descriptions.

Like I concluded with in my opening post - "Hey, a guy can dream, can't he? - LOL
 
At this point, I don't see how Grier and McDaniel survive past this season. It looks like maybe a three win team, and that won't cut it.

With the overall lack of talent (we've seen the sad threads on keepers), I think it's going to take some time to rebuild. Sadly, the Dolphins are now chasing Buffalo and New England.

A near total rebuild ikely means another unproven coach, which I don't think would be the fan's choice. The key is obviously getting it right, so at least the Dolphins will have an opportunity with GM and HC. Grier will likely be assigned to another position. That's my guess.

And maybe, just maybe Miami finds that special quarterback and everything comes together in a few years.
 
If this season keeps going the way it has been then Ross will have no choice but to make changes and get rid of Grier and McDaniel.

Its true we have to get the next GM HC and QB right but we can't stay on the current path since its been proven that Grier and McDaniel have been failures.

Imagine if we didn't give Tua the big contract last year and made him play on his 5th year option. We could have simply moved on this past offseason and let him leave as a Free Agent.

Then drafted Jaxson Dart who we both liked coming out of college.

In addition to that Ross could have also moved on from Grier and McDaniel.

Of course none of that happened and we are stuck in football misery.
 
The problem with this approach is that you are expecting “consistently improving product” by the same people who have consistently shown that they can’t do it!!! For decades!!!!

How is that an improvement?

I’d say Cut your losses and go bring someone who can fundamentally change the philosophy of the organization!
Or just wait for Ross to pass away and hope his heirs will do a better job owning and managing this franchise.
 
All I know is that Ray is right!
 
Regression not progressing for sure.
 
Someone got in Ross's ear and advised him he's got a good tank job going, so don't **** it up.
 
