Which 4 Players would stash AND protect on the PS

Thanks to @Feverdream for posting the PS rules for this season, so which 4 players would you protect? I assuming vets like Cre'von Le Blanc and Isaiah Ford could on the PS as a experienced backup and but unlikely to be a priority target for somebody, but which development projects can you keep away from other teams?
My Four:
Robert Jones
Larnel Coleman
The loser of the Strowbridge/ Ledbetter battle.
Trill Williams
 
