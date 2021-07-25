Which 4 Players would stash AND protect on the PS

42March
Rookie
- Joined
- Mar 14, 2018
- Messages
- 74
- Reaction score
- 83
- Age
- 59
- Location
- Perth, Western Australia
Thanks to @Feverdream for posting the PS rules for this season, so which 4 players would you protect? I assuming vets like Cre'von Le Blanc and Isaiah Ford could on the PS as a experienced backup and but unlikely to be a priority target for somebody, but which development projects can you keep away from other teams?
My Four:
Robert Jones
Larnel Coleman
The loser of the Strowbridge/ Ledbetter battle.
Trill Williams
My Four:
Robert Jones
Larnel Coleman
The loser of the Strowbridge/ Ledbetter battle.
Trill Williams