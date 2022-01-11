 Which college coach would you want? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Which college coach would you want?

Yes I know their is a quite large chance that Ross will go with a man already in the NFL, but just for ****s and giggles who do ya'll think would make a good hire for us from the college ranks if we did go that route? Feel free to say Harbaugh lol, but any others you think could handle it? I think David Shaw could do a solid job, and same goes for James Franklin. I know Kirby Smart just won the title, but not sure about him.

Who do ya'll think?
 
fastball83 said:
I would be ok with a nick saban comeback
Click to expand...
For the record, I forgave Saban a while ago when I realized that he legitimately would enjoy coaching college and his wife would enjoy more living in Tuscaloosa. And with the events now pretty well detailed he really wasn't trying to be deceptive, and one of the biggest impediments to the move was his knowledge that he was going to be raked through the coals for it.

He was very open with Huizenga who pretty much said go for it.

It's not happening though.
 
nick saban
troll GIF
 
If Ross really cares more about Michigan than the Dolphins, which I actually believe he does. He should hire Ryan Day to be the next Dolphin head coach.

Day was a former QB coach for the Eagles, so he has NFL experience. He has proven to be an excellent college HC, which obviously doesn’t mean he would be a good NFL head coach.

Yet he is as likely as any other names being mentioned to have success as the Dolphins head coach. Also hiring him would mean Ohio State would have to find another HC and that would be a benefit to Michigan and Harbaugh.

If Day comes to the Dolphins and has success, Ross will have finally found the coach he is looking for while also hurting Ohio State, Michigan‘s arch rival. Even if Day doesn’t work out as the Dolphins HC, Ross will still have taken away a great college coach from Ohio State.
 
I would take Saban back on the condition he has a clause that says he can't walk away or has to pay us back.

I think some other names like Shaw that have been mentioned aren't the worst choices.
 
