Which college coach would you want?

Yes I know their is a quite large chance that Ross will go with a man already in the NFL, but just for ****s and giggles who do ya'll think would make a good hire for us from the college ranks if we did go that route? Feel free to say Harbaugh lol, but any others you think could handle it? I think David Shaw could do a solid job, and same goes for James Franklin. I know Kirby Smart just won the title, but not sure about him.
Who do ya'll think?
