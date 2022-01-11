Which college coach would you want?

If Ross really cares more about Michigan than the Dolphins, which I actually believe he does. He should hire Ryan Day to be the next Dolphin head coach.



Day was a former QB coach for the Eagles, so he has NFL experience. He has proven to be an excellent college HC, which obviously doesn’t mean he would be a good NFL head coach.



Yet he is as likely as any other names being mentioned to have success as the Dolphins head coach. Also hiring him would mean Ohio State would have to find another HC and that would be a benefit to Michigan and Harbaugh.



If Day comes to the Dolphins and has success, Ross will have finally found the coach he is looking for while also hurting Ohio State, Michigan‘s arch rival. Even if Day doesn’t work out as the Dolphins HC, Ross will still have taken away a great college coach from Ohio State.