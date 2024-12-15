 Which Dolphins team will show up today? We're on the road but the weather will be perfect | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Which Dolphins team will show up today? We're on the road but the weather will be perfect

Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
68,718
Reaction score
170,803
Location
Kissimmee,FL
We haven’t been very good on the road for some time now, specially in cold weather games. Today we’re on the road but the weather will be perfect of course as the game is indoors so just wondering, which Dolphins team will show up today? We barely beat the lowly Jets at home last week. Houston is a better team than the jets. Both teams are missing players for this game. This is a playoff game for us.......will the team make it two wins in a row or will the team lay an egg like they did in GB?

What say you people?
 
My expectations for the season:
We win out and barely squeak into the playoffs because other teams lose. We lose in the first round of the playoffs, securing a higher draft pick and that Grier and McDaniel keep their jobs for one more year. Very little is changed otherwise and we run it back with the same guys. We give extensions and restructure the expensive guys, kicking the cap can down the road further. We sign some middling veterans and try it all again next season.
 
BahamaFinFan78 said:
My expectations for the season:
We win out and barely squeak into the playoffs because other teams lose. We lose in the first round of the playoffs, securing a higher draft pick and that Grier and McDaniel keep their jobs for one more year. Very little is changed otherwise and we run it back with the same guys. We give extensions and restructure the expensive guys, kicking the cap can down the road further. We sign some middling veterans and try it all again next season.
Click to expand...
1734269274051.gif
 
BahamaFinFan78 said:
My expectations for the season:
We win out and barely squeak into the playoffs because other teams lose. We lose in the first round of the playoffs, securing a higher draft pick and that Grier and McDaniel keep their jobs for one more year. Very little is changed otherwise and we run it back with the same guys. We give extensions and restructure the expensive guys, kicking the cap can down the road further. We sign some middling veterans and try it all again next season.
Click to expand...
That sounds pretty good tbh

In what world would a coach who made the playoffs in each of his first 3 seasons as a HC expect to get just “one more year”
 
I hope the team that shows up is the one that doesn’t commit dumb pre-snap penalties and holds on to the ball, and plays cleanly on special teams.

Oddly enough, that little voice in the back of my head keeps telling me to keep at eye out for Mostert today.
 
Danny said:
We haven’t been very good on the road for some time now, specially in cold weather games. Today we’re on the road but the weather will be perfect of course as the game is indoors so just wondering, which Dolphins team will show up today? We barely beat the lowly Jets at home last week. Houston is a better team than the jets. Both teams are missing players for this game. This is a playoff game for us.......will the team make it two wins in a row or will the team lay an egg like they did in GB?

What say you people?
Click to expand...
I don't like their chances, at all. Houston's defense THRIVES on what Miami's offense has been doing this season, and our defense gives me zero faith in stopping a team that is struggling, though very potent on offense. STs don't inspire either.
 
WestLondonDolphin said:
That sounds pretty good tbh

In what world would a coach who made the playoffs in each of his first 3 seasons as a HC expect to get just “one more year”
Click to expand...
Because this team, as constructed, should not just "make the playoffs". We had a window to win more and we blew it. We spent alot of money and draft picks on this roster. The expectations should be higher.
 
BahamaFinFan78 said:
Because this team, as constructed, should not just "make the playoffs". We had a window to win more and we blew it. We spent alot of money and draft picks on this roster. The expectations should be higher.
Click to expand...
Thats It Martin Short GIF by PBS SoCal
 
BahamaFinFan78 said:
Because this team, as constructed, should not just "make the playoffs". We had a window to win more and we blew it. We spent alot of money and draft picks on this roster. The expectations should be higher.
Click to expand...

No argument here regarding the expectations.

But it’s not over yet.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom