Which Doobie You Be?

It seems there is a troubling dichotomy that exists on this board, and I would imagine in Dolphin nation.

Should we risk tanking the season to see if Tua is the Fool's gold he has presented himself ton be up to this point?

Should we attempt to play a more experienced Fitzpatrick in order to make the playoffs...and get booted the 1st game, keeping in mind that we've only been to the playoffs 4 times in the past two decades.

It's disheartening to see such defeatist attitudes from people who watch Dolphin games.

It reminds me of a dog that's been kicked so much that he knows he had better not try to change his station.
 
It's a tough question... and I'm not sure the answer is binary.

Neither answer may be entirely correct.

Tua hasn't looked good, but to be honest, I'm not sure that continuing to start him would be helpful for him. Sometimes... when you put a rookie into a situation where they fail, it just sets them back even further. David Carr... poor SOB...

...and starting Fitz is no guarantee that it helps us into the playoffs. Realistically, we need 4 more wins.
 
Tua, easy. Is Fitz going to give you a chance to win it all? If any part of you says no, then Tua is the answer.
 
From past experience, which one gives you the best chance versus the remaining schedule?
 
Lmao. That Jim Mora presser cracks me up every time!
 
I can't see his posts. I've blocked everyone I saw that said that playing Tua was more important than playing for a playoff spot.

Can't ride in the same car as those types.
 
Which one gives you the best chance of having ultimate and sustainable success is the question anyone with common sense should be asking. That probably rules you out.
 
