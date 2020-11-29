Which Doobie You Be?



Or





It seems there is a troubling dichotomy that exists on this board, and I would imagine in Dolphin nation.



Should we risk tanking the season to see if Tua is the Fool's gold he has presented himself ton be up to this point?



Should we attempt to play a more experienced Fitzpatrick in order to make the playoffs...and get booted the 1st game, keeping in mind that we've only been to the playoffs 4 times in the past two decades.



It's disheartening to see such defeatist attitudes from people who watch Dolphin games.



It reminds me of a dog that's been kicked so much that he knows he had better not try to change his station.