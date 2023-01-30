 Which FA position: RT, ILB, S? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Which FA position: RT, ILB, S?

We all know that OT and ILB are huge priorities and immediate glaring needs. Hope the Fangio hiring is confirmed soon. Do think we may need to consider S as a need, based on the system he runs?

We can certainly use CB help, but hopefully Needham will be recovered (and re-signed) and Trill Williams as well. another year of Kohou developing, mix in a “health”, slightly past prime X, and it may be just good enough.

Say we make one realistic “splash” FA signing, which of these positions would you lean towards? And which player(s) would you realistically target?


RT - McGilchey (49ers)

ILB - Edmunds (Bills)

S - Poyer (Bills)
 
ILB and Edmunds. And I’d double dip and draft an ILB in the second or third round, too. Remake that room entirely.

McGlinchey second place.
 
All of them will likely sign for a lot more money than the Dolphins can afford. This won’t be a year the Dolphins are a big player in free agency because they just don’t have the cap room.

I agree they need a RT, ILB, and a safety. Along with a TE and a couple of RB’s. Yet they are going to have to use the draft to fill some of those positions and then hope they can fill the other needs with some of the less expensive free agents.
 
It really depends if Tyreek and Chubb agree to restructures.
I be honest right tackle is of huge need given issues we have outside of williams and armstead, but they come at premium. Lb probably be addressed with our second round draft pick and I have no idea boundary Corner with X.
 
At safety, I’d be fine sticking with Holland, Brandon Jones, and some combination of Trill Williams/Nik Needham/Verone McKinley.

Poyer would be an improvement, obviously, but not one I’d want at the expense of a major upgrade like Edmunds or McGlinchey.
 
why wouldn't they, more loot in their pockets up front
 
offense wins championships. We need to protect our QB. If we have better QB play down the stretch and in that playoff loss, we advance and win our 1st post season game in 23 years.
 
