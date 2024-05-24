Which fan are you?

Feverdream
1. Actual Trolls: fans of other teams who just CLAIM to be Finfans.
2. Eeyores: poor schlubs who just relentlessly focus on the negative.
3. Fanboys: Everything the Dolphins do is Godlike. ALL those UDFAs will be stars!!!
4. Analysts: Typicaly dry and boring individuals, but they post lots of data for our consumption.
5. Comedians: Yeah... Circumstances happen.
6. Mods: Why the **** did I take this job?
7. Gamblers/Gamers: What's the spread, bro?
8. Game Day Hyenas: OMG OMG OMG... we only got two yards on that play. Fire Grier, Fire McD, trade everyone IMMEDIATELY!!
Who did I forget? I'll edit as needed.
