Which fan are you?

Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
15,828
Reaction score
41,098
1. Actual Trolls: fans of other teams who just CLAIM to be Finfans.

2. Eeyores: poor schlubs who just relentlessly focus on the negative.

3. Fanboys: Everything the Dolphins do is Godlike. ALL those UDFAs will be stars!!!

4. Analysts: Typicaly dry and boring individuals, but they post lots of data for our consumption.

5. Comedians: Yeah... Circumstances happen.

6. Mods: Why the **** did I take this job?

7. Gamblers/Gamers: What's the spread, bro?

8. Game Day Hyenas: OMG OMG OMG... we only got two yards on that play. Fire Grier, Fire McD, trade everyone IMMEDIATELY!!

Who did I forget? I'll edit as needed.
 
It's all spectrums these days @Feverdream , of course you forgot somebody.....

Gonna put Mach down as a 4 and 6. Or is it 6 and a 4? **** it, let's call him a 10 and make it easy.
 
