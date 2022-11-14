 Which former Dolphin would you add to this offense? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Which former Dolphin would you add to this offense?

G

gregorygrant83

So if you could add a former Dolphin to this offense to help put it over the top who might you seek. I would like to say Jarvis Landry in his prime, but I don't think his ego could handle being the number 3 receiving option. Would love Reggie Bush's speed and pass catching ability... defenses playing way off to stop Hill and Waddle and then dump off a pass to Bush for 20 and 30 yard gains. However, the player I think I would most like to see is prime Ricky Williams. That would put this offense in the unstoppable category.
 
B

Birdmond

Could Keith Jackson block? But yeah I’m taking Ricky. Keith Byars would also be fun.
 
V

Virginia99

Uh, so, I love Tua and he's awesome in this offense. Should we go Dan Marino???? Like, top 5 QB of all time?
 
jimthefin

jimthefin

Dwight Stephenson

Put him at Center and move Williams back to LG and you have a quality OL.

Tua behind a stout OL with the weapons around him and you have a #1 offense.


I don't know if adding one guy to the defense would make the kind of difference we need but obviously there are many guys the team could use.

Bowens, JT, Zach, Offerdahl, Sam and Pat, etc........
 
cullenbigcstill

cullenbigcstill

Jake Long for RT, Ricky Dub, Chris Chambers, Keith Sims, Anthony Fasano (def not same tier as others, but would fit system well), Keith Jackson, Cecil the diesel (just kidding 😆).
 
royalshank

royalshank

In todays NFL Dan would be even more ridiculous if that’s even possible. He was a big guy who could take a hit. Tuas playing so well though that ironically- for the first time since Dan retired - we have a QB paying elite ball. So, back to the OP’s question - who helps take the team from how it’s playing now and brings it over the top? Guess what? If offense then I like Superphins picks of Ricky Williams and Jake Long. However, defense needs a guy like Zach Thomas, Jason Taylor or Cam Wake even. Or, go back further and give me John Offerdahl, Nick B, Dick Anderson or Jake Scott. Oh! How about Olindo Mare or Pete Stoyo???
 
Mach2

Mach2

Though not the "sexiest" choice, that immediately crossed my mind, as well. He could be, and most likely is, the best C ever.
 
Virginia99

Ray Finkle?
 
Ikema

Ikema

