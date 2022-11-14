Which former Dolphin would you add to this offense?

Virginia99 said: Uh, so, I love Tua and he's awesome in this offense. Should we go Dan Marino???? Like, top 5 QB of all time? Click to expand...

In todays NFL Dan would be even more ridiculous if that’s even possible. He was a big guy who could take a hit. Tuas playing so well though that ironically- for the first time since Dan retired - we have a QB paying elite ball. So, back to the OP’s question - who helps take the team from how it’s playing now and brings it over the top? Guess what? If offense then I like Superphins picks of Ricky Williams and Jake Long. However, defense needs a guy like Zach Thomas, Jason Taylor or Cam Wake even. Or, go back further and give me John Offerdahl, Nick B, Dick Anderson or Jake Scott. Oh! How about Olindo Mare or Pete Stoyo???