Which former Dolphin would you add to this offense?

gregorygrant83
So if you could add a former Dolphin to this offense to help put it over the top who might you seek. I would like to say Jarvis Landry in his prime, but I don't think his ego could handle being the number 3 receiving option. Would love Reggie Bush's speed and pass catching ability... defenses playing way off to stop Hill and Waddle and then dump off a pass to Bush for 20 and 30 yard gains. However, the player I think I would most like to see is prime Ricky Williams. That would put this offense in the unstoppable category.
