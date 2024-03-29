Which game next year

GBpackers10
Are you guys looking forward to the most on your schedule?
How about you @GBpackers10 ? Your game?Are you guys looking forward to the most on your schedule?
I would be very happy for you guys if that happened.The fins in the super bowl.
I want to beat the 49ers. We have them at home.How about you @GBpackers10 ? Your game?
I would love that! Show em that the Pack are for real.I want to beat the 49ers. We have them at home.
We have lost 5 straight playoff games to them. 2 of those were in Lambeau. I’m not sure we will ever beat them.I would love that! Show em that the Pack are for real.
Maybe its time the worm turns?We have lost 5 straight playoff games to them. 2 of those were in Lambeau. I’m not sure we will ever beat them.
I want to beat the 49ers. We have them at home.
I think you guys are going to be really good next year too.Should be a good one. You have the better QB. Get that OT and CB in the draft and you guys will be strong.
You are just a few pieces away prior to draft as @The Ghost pointed out. Your arrow pointing up imo.Should be a good one. You have the better QB. Get that OT and CB in the draft and you guys will be strong.
I think yours is more.You are just a few pieces away prior to draft as @The Ghost pointed out. Your arrow pointing up imo.
You are just a few pieces away prior to draft as @The Ghost pointed out. Your arrow pointing up imo.