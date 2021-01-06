Which Game Was More Detrimental to Miami Missing the Playoffs?

Dolph N.Fan
Club Member
- Joined
- Sep 11, 2010
- Messages
- 19,732
- Reaction score
- 12,098
- Location
- Columbus, OH
Miami makes the playoffs if either of those games goes the other way.
Yeah when Miami went up 7-0 after the Howard int I thought Miami would take care of business.Denver
Well yeah but that game wasn’t even close. Miami had no chanceThe loss to the Bills. The Dolphins went into the game in the 5th spot and after losing the game they were no longer a playoff team.
Because Miami was the underdog in all those games they lost. Miami was favored against Denver that’s why it’s the “focus” it was the only game Miami lost as the favorite this year.We did lose to the bills twice, patriots, Seahawks and chiefs. Could have been either of those but sure let's focus on the broncos game