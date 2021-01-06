 Which Game Was More Detrimental to Miami Missing the Playoffs? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Which Game Was More Detrimental to Miami Missing the Playoffs?

Which Game Was More Costly?

  • Denver 20 Miami 13

  • Baltimore 47 Cleveland 42

1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
2,963
Reaction score
4,196
Age
68
Location
Miami
The loss to the Bills. The Dolphins went into the game in the 5th spot and after losing the game they were no longer a playoff team.
 
J

jazz015

Club Member
Joined
Aug 3, 2011
Messages
1,725
Reaction score
1,527
We did lose to the bills twice, patriots, Seahawks and chiefs. Could have been either of those but sure let's focus on the broncos game
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
12,015
Reaction score
6,204
I would say Denver simply because Miami had the control over that one.

Can't control what other teams do. Pittsburgh resting Big Ben was a factor as well.
 
mrhankey81701

mrhankey81701

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
6,977
Reaction score
4,084
Location
Jersey
Denver. But it was a weird year to be sure. This is the first time since 2015 (Jets) that a team in the AFC with 10 wins didn't make the playoffs.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Club Member
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
19,732
Reaction score
12,098
Location
Columbus, OH
jazz015 said:
We did lose to the bills twice, patriots, Seahawks and chiefs. Could have been either of those but sure let's focus on the broncos game
Because Miami was the underdog in all those games they lost. Miami was favored against Denver that’s why it’s the “focus” it was the only game Miami lost as the favorite this year.
 
