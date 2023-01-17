which game was the highlight of the season for you?

For me it was the December 11th game against the Chargers. I live in SF and that morning took a plane to LA where my college student son met me for some touring around the area before we entered the incredible SoFi stadium. Sadly, the Dolphins lost that game but seeing the Dolphins play live with my son is now a great memory for me.

* I am a Dolphins fan because the 49ers abandoned SF and the Raiders abandoned Oakland. The one owner who voted no to the Raiders move was Miami's Steve Ross.

Which game was the highlight of the Dolphins season for you?