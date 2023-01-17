 which game was the highlight of the season for you? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

which game was the highlight of the season for you?

For me it was the December 11th game against the Chargers. I live in SF and that morning took a plane to LA where my college student son met me for some touring around the area before we entered the incredible SoFi stadium. Sadly, the Dolphins lost that game but seeing the Dolphins play live with my son is now a great memory for me.
* I am a Dolphins fan because the 49ers abandoned SF and the Raiders abandoned Oakland. The one owner who voted no to the Raiders move was Miami's Steve Ross.
Which game was the highlight of the Dolphins season for you?
 
This is a very weird post! You're a fins fan because our shitty owner is the only one who votes against the Raiders move and your highlight of the season was a game where we shit the bed!

For me it was either the huge comeback win against the Ravens, the first Bills game, or the snoozefest where we beat the Jets to make the playoffs.
 
I think this is the single game highlight of my life as a Dolphins fan so far:



Edit: Dolphins @ Ravens Week 2

Everything from that game has been watched over and over again for me throughout the season. Full game, highlights of the game, entire 4th quarter alone, Sack Sieler mic’ed up, etc.

Like the LeBron/Wade comeback show in Game 5 of the ECF in 2011…. This is a forever moment for me.

The Browns game is probably second on my list from this season. Such a complete game by this team!
 
Ravens game since I was able to go to it and Dolphins had a great comeback win.
No other game was as epic for me.
 
