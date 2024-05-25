 Which games will be the toughest | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Which games will be the toughest

Every game, one at a time, will be tough. Have to focus on each one.
 
It's a great question, but always tough to say. On paper, it's Buffalo since the Bills have dominated the series recently.

But it almost always comes down to how healthy teams are too. So a game that may look "easy" on paper may not be if key players are out.
 
The last 5 or 6 and of course the playoffs if fortunate enough to be there.
 
