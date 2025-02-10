 Which is more important, the OL or the DL? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Which is more important, the OL or the DL?

Ray R

After watching this year's Superbowl, the question in my mind is this:
"Which is more important, The OL or the DL?"

I was also very impressed when one of the announcers pointed out that the Eagles coach had made a decision that being HC was more important than calling plays. I hope our HC was watching and picked up on that piece of information.

Now we can focus on this upcoming season. My goal is to see the Dolphins build the team from within - as opposed to hiring all the FA pro-bowler's that all the money we don't have can buy. - LOL
 
Philly has the best RB in the league, two star WRs, a top 10 tight end, and the two plays of the game for them were made by their All Pro ILB and rookie cornerback.

They ALSO have elite OL and DLs, but they aren’t stacked on the lines to the exclusion of other positions. They’re just stacked everywhere. Because they're spending cap space three years into the future, which just won them a Super Bowl.
 
Not to mention the best defense in the league. When you are stacked like that it proves that it doesn’t matter who your qb is
 
