After watching this year's Superbowl, the question in my mind is this:
"Which is more important, The OL or the DL?"
I was also very impressed when one of the announcers pointed out that the Eagles coach had made a decision that being HC was more important than calling plays. I hope our HC was watching and picked up on that piece of information.
Now we can focus on this upcoming season. My goal is to see the Dolphins build the team from within - as opposed to hiring all the FA pro-bowler's that all the money we don't have can buy. - LOL
