Which Miami Dolphins Logo Is Your Favorite?

Which Logo?

  • 1966-1973

    Votes: 1 6.7%

  • 1974-1989

    Votes: 4 26.7%

  • 1989-1996

    Votes: 6 40.0%

  • 1997-2012

    Votes: 3 20.0%

  • 2013-2017

    Votes: 1 6.7%

  • 2018-Present

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    15
Ever since the Miami Dolphins were founded in 1966, the logo has endured several modifications.

Which logo is your favorite?

www.305sports.net

The Evolution Of The Miami Dolphins Logo - 305Sports

Ever since the Miami Dolphins were founded in 1966, the franchise has endured a rich history of success with the same symbol on its logo: a teal dolphins and an orange circle representing the sun. However, the emblem has experienced sever modifications. In 2013, the Dolphins unveiled a new logo...
www.305sports.net www.305sports.net
 
There should be a 'They all suck" option.

1966-1996 are terrible because they are poorly crafted and have the stupid *** helmet.
1996-2012 is terrible because of the awful 1990's Ford Explorer Hunter Green color and the stupid *** helmet.
2012-2018 is terrible because it looks like toothpaste
2018 - present is terrible because it still looks like toothpaste and they made orange too red.

Blend all the eras and just do the 97 one without helmet and the 66 aqua, the 74 orange and the 2012 blue:

 
Nah
 
