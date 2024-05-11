Which new player will have the biggest impact on the team this coming season?

I know it's early but was wondering which player you guys think will have the biggest impact on the team. I'm sure many people will say OBJ cause he's a veteran with good numbers in the past but I think we have several guys that will get a chance to make a big impact on the team for different reasons.



Chop Robinson could have an impact because we might be missing our top two pass rushers early on so he'd get a big chance to contribute.



Brewer- how good or bad our OL playes this year will go a long way as to how our team does and Brewer will be our starting center. He'll handle the ball on every down. If he has a good season and stays healthy then he could make a big impact.



Malik Washington- While people assume that OBJ is our #3 WR, Washington can make plays and OBJ has injury history so Malik could get a bigger chance than people think.



Wright-all of our RB's were hurt at some point last year and Wright is another potential playmaker



Fuller- We need a CB opposite side of Ramsey so Fuller could make a big difference on our defense



Poyer-Again, we need a safety to step up next to Holland and Poyer is a veteran that could help our secondary



Anybody else? We have several DT's and at least one or two of them will need to step up. Also, our new TE Smith should get some chances to help



At this point, the one I'm hoping will make the biggest impact is Brewer.......if he turns out to be a good center than our OL could be steady enough for our offense to reach it's potential