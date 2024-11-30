 Which NFL teams do you hate | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Which NFL teams do you hate

Jets
Bills
Pats

No specific order

Jets and their fans are just giant asswipes. Bills kinda the same but they’ve had our number more recently. Patriots…. uhh yeah
 
circumstances said:
Hate is a strong word, but the Pats, Jets and Bills are way up there on the dislike/disgust continuum.
Yeah,

Only our division rivals evoke a strong dislike from me.

Teams like the Ravens that seem to have our number more often than not piss me off, but I don't "hate" them.
 
