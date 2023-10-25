Which of our injured players have we missed the most?

There's no right or wrong answer here guys. Just curious as to which player you think we've missed the most. Of course we've only lost two games but I think we've missed all these players even in games we've won.



Achane brings so much to the offense. Not only with the football in his hands but he opens things up for everyone else.



Armstead is the leader of the OL and one of the leaders of the whole team. Lamm has played well in his place but TA is a top 10 LT when healthy which is not very often these days.



Williams of course has missed both games we've lost and I expect his name to be mentioned often on this thread. I don’t think he would have changed the outcome of the Buffalo game cause our defense was just horrible that day but against Philly? Maybe but of course we'll never know.



Ramsey's the one player we've missed the most on that defense imo. Kohou's been force to play outside and hasn’t been very good at it. Apple has been pretty bad and Howard is not having a good season....ranked pretty low amongst corners. I was counting on Ramsey being one of the leaders and playmakers of that defense. Hoping he's back playing soon.



Phillips has been missed as well but AVG is having a very good season and thankfully Chubb has been playing better as of late.



Please, no start derail this thread with the "this guy sucks or that guy is horrible"......just tell us who we have missed the most.