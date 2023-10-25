 Which of our injured players have we missed the most? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Which of our injured players have we missed the most?

Which injured player has hurt us the most not being able to play?

  • A-Achane

    Votes: 19 19.6%

  • B-Armstead

    Votes: 14 14.4%

  • C-Williams

    Votes: 55 56.7%

  • D-Ramsey

    Votes: 31 32.0%

  • E-Phillips

    Votes: 5 5.2%
  • Total voters
    97
There's no right or wrong answer here guys. Just curious as to which player you think we've missed the most. Of course we've only lost two games but I think we've missed all these players even in games we've won.

Achane brings so much to the offense. Not only with the football in his hands but he opens things up for everyone else.

Armstead is the leader of the OL and one of the leaders of the whole team. Lamm has played well in his place but TA is a top 10 LT when healthy which is not very often these days.

Williams of course has missed both games we've lost and I expect his name to be mentioned often on this thread. I don’t think he would have changed the outcome of the Buffalo game cause our defense was just horrible that day but against Philly? Maybe but of course we'll never know.

Ramsey's the one player we've missed the most on that defense imo. Kohou's been force to play outside and hasn’t been very good at it. Apple has been pretty bad and Howard is not having a good season....ranked pretty low amongst corners. I was counting on Ramsey being one of the leaders and playmakers of that defense. Hoping he's back playing soon.

Phillips has been missed as well but AVG is having a very good season and thankfully Chubb has been playing better as of late.

Please, no start derail this thread with the "this guy sucks or that guy is horrible"......just tell us who we have missed the most.
 
Williams and Ramsey for me.
Ramsey is still a top corner and missing him for the entire year to date has been a big blow especially with Howard nicked up too.
Williams is a very good center and his backup is Eich.
 
Ramsey…even though we don’t know the impact he would have had. I doubt Kohou would have been manned up on Diggs all day.

Next up is Williams. If we have to see Eichenberg again, it might move Williams ahead of Ramsey in this poll.
 
I know it’s early in the voting but no votes for Armstead and Phillips says a lot 🤣
Phillips plays blocker of the other teams rt tackle, and Armstead, reminds me of the movie, Gone in 60 seconds! Neither living up to expectations. I believe we are missing Ramsey the most, he seems to be chomping at the bit to get back. I’m encouraged by his rehab and attitude.
 
Williams and Armstead. While Lamm has been good, Armstead when healthy, takes it to another level.

Ramsey we never had, so how can we miss him?

I think Ramsey will help us a lot when he can play, but some fans are setting themselves up for dissappointment by expecting him to be a cure all on defense. He'll allow one pass or one TD and the same fans will be cursing him.
 
I voted Williams both understand arguments for Ramsey and Armstead. Ramsey we haven’t seen his impact yet so it’s speculation. Armstead when healthy is better than Williams but there is a bigger drop off from the backup to Williams.
 
GRYPHONK said:
Williams 100%

Don't know Ramsay's impact since he hasn't played.

Achane- only 1 game has our rushing game suffered. No doubt he was great, but Miami has successfully plugged in RBS and made it work.

Armstead- Lamm has filled in admirably.

Phillips- Van Ginkle played great in his absentee
pretty much agree but man, I really miss seeing Achane making plays out there. Our offense is at another level with him playing
 
For the people that have said Ramsey hasn’t played yet so we don’t know......we do know.....Ramsey's not a rookie.......this is an all pro veteran at the top of his career so we know what to expect from him. Now how much of a difference would he had made is hard to say but he's WAY BETTER than any other corner we have on the team.
 
Danny said:
i would say ramsey because our defense is plain vanilla without him.. hopefully, with ramsey and x, maybe we can see some different blitz packages soon
 
I have to go with Williams due to the drop off being so significant. The others have at minimum competent backups where Eich is just awful. Now with Wynn out for what seems like the rest of the regular season, it might turn to him being the answer if Cotton or Jones don't step up their game big time.
 
Danny said:
pretty much agree but man, I really miss seeing Achane making plays out there. Our offense is at another level with him playing
100% agreed.

That kid is special
Exciting to watch
It still amazes me he was 2nd in the league rushing, by week 5, only playing 3 games and 38 rushing attempts.

Man crazy
 
