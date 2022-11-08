 Which player can we not afford to lose to injury? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Which player can we not afford to lose to injury?

xSxPxHx

xSxPxHx

Been thinking about this one, I honestly think it's Hill.

*Knocking on wood*

At first I was thinking Armstead, but Tua is getting the ball off really fast. If Hill goes down then they double team Waddle and who picks up the slack? I think it's Hill.

**CORRECTION BESIDES TUA** I was even thinking Tua since we all know.
 
Last edited:
1

1972forever

Tua. They can’t win without Tua in the lineup. Especially with the fact the defense has played so poorly this season.

Hill and Waddle are the next two players they can’t afford to lose to injury.
 
E30M3

E30M3

Wilson should be able to pick up enough slack should Waddle or Hill go down. We don't recover from losing Tua. I would say the lynchpin is really giving Tua more than a second to throw and that is Armstead.
 
