Which player can we not afford to lose to injury?

xSxPxHx
Scout Team
- Joined
- Jan 5, 2007
- Messages
- 2,324
- Reaction score
- 1,482
- Location
- Los Angeles
Been thinking about this one, I honestly think it's Hill.
*Knocking on wood*
At first I was thinking Armstead, but Tua is getting the ball off really fast. If Hill goes down then they double team Waddle and who picks up the slack? I think it's Hill.
**CORRECTION BESIDES TUA** I was even thinking Tua since we all know.
*Knocking on wood*
At first I was thinking Armstead, but Tua is getting the ball off really fast. If Hill goes down then they double team Waddle and who picks up the slack? I think it's Hill.
**CORRECTION BESIDES TUA** I was even thinking Tua since we all know.
Last edited: