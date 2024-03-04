Which players can improve next season?

Talk seems to be about the talent we're about to lose during free agency, but there's not much thought given to the players we already have locked up for next year.



Which players do you expect to actually improve next year?



Personally I don't think we've seen Tua's ceiling, another offseason in this system and hopefully improved play calling that sees us distribute the ball a little more evenly should help.



How about Achane?



Austin Jackson is only 24, can he reach another level?



Is Cam Smith who we thought he was when we drafted him?



Can Jevon Holland solidify his position as one of the best by playing a full season? Does coach Weaver have plans to weaponize him more than Fangio did?