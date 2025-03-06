Which players do you like at 48?

VAFinsfan72
Of course it depends on who we draft in round 1 but who are some of your favorite prospects at 48 who will realistically be available? Here are some of mine.
DB Trey Amos - SEC First Team Defense - He tested very well at the combine 6'1 195 4.43 40 - 50 tackles - 4 TFL - 3 INT
S Xavier Watts - AP First Team Defense - 82 tackles - 4 TFL - 6 INT - 13 INT in 23 and 24 combined
OG Jonah Savaiinaea - One of the best testing OL at the combine - 6'4 324 - 4.95 40 - 1.72 10 yard split - 33.88 arm - All were better than Campbell
OT/OG Wyatt Milum - AP Second Team Offense - 6'6 313 - 5.28 40 - 1.84 10 yard split - 32.13 arm - His combine numbers suggest he should play OG in the NFL.
DT Darius Alexander - One of the best testing DL at the combine - 6'4 305 - 4.95 40 - 1.72 10 yard split - 28 bench - 7.60 3 cone - 34 arm - 40 tackles - 8 TFL - 3.5 sacks
DT Alfred Collins - AP Second Team Defense - 6'6 332 - 34.63 arms - 55 tackles - 6 TFL - 1 sack - Seems like a NT with that size. Not much of a pass rusher.
DT TJ Sanders - 6'4 297 - 50 tackles - 7 TFL - 4 sacks
DT Ty Robinson - Big 10 Third Team Defense - 6'5 288 - 4.83 40 - 1.71 10 yard split - 28 bench - 7.58 3 cone - 37 tackles - 13 TFL - 7 sacks
