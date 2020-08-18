Which Players Need To Bounce Back After Day 1 In Pads?

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 10, 2020
Messages
4,165
Reaction score
9,164
Location
Marco Island
dolphinswire.usatoday.com

Which Dolphins player needs to bounce back after Day 1 of pads?

Yesterday’s padded practices are in the books for the Miami Dolphins and things are at the very least starting to feel somewhat normal on the gridiron. The accessibility for training camp isn…
dolphinswire.usatoday.com dolphinswire.usatoday.com

"
RB Kalen Ballage
Ballage was stripped by DB Eric Rowe during yesterday’s practice, an honest mistake. But mistakes a troubling trend in Ballage’s game going back to the 2019 season, where he constantly struggled with drops and ball security all while logging a paltry 1.8 yards per carry average over 74 carries. Ballage also struggled to make plays last season when Miami needed him to — he was credited with just one broken tackle last year on 88 total touches and logged four drops on 24 targets in the passing game.

It was, by all accounts, a brutal year for Ballage. And that was before his season ended early with a leg injury against the Philadelphia Eagles.

But with Miami bringing in Jordan Howard, Matt Breida and Malcolm Perry, the third-year back cannot afford to continue logging practices like yesterday, where he didn’t only fumble but also let the ball hit the ground on a targeted pass.

Ballage’s best path to making the roster is as a potential short-yardage backup to Jordan Howard or as a pass-catching specialist out of the backfield. But with him coming up short in both areas last year as well as yesterday, there’s going to need to be a big turnaround in order for him to find a role for the team in 2020."
 
Ren

Ren

Rookie
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 8, 2006
Messages
2,800
Reaction score
4,489
I doubt he bounces back, because he doesn't bounce off anything. He just falls down as soon as he's touched.
 
H

hoops

Tua time!
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 18, 2008
Messages
64,105
Reaction score
14,787
Location
richmond va
From what I read Igbo had a rough first day in pads. Wondering if with x being out if that had to do with him getting boundary reps.

This article is just a pile on by the author.
 
