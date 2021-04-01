Which position do we need the most...

...and why?



Which position do we need help at most? WT, RB, Center, Linebacker?

I'm hoping to create a civil discussion about your thoughts on which position the Dolphins need help at most and why.



I'll go first: I believe we need a strong OLB but I dont feel like we need to address that in round 1. I also feel that we could use a young RB which, again, we don't need to address in round 1.

Seeing what last year's draft offered up at WR has me wanting a Young pass catcher first and RB second. I also feel we need a long term answer at Center which should be addressed in round 3 or 5.

I also feel that we could wrangle a strong young OLB via trade with our 2021 1st round pick from San Fran.



I'm interested in hearing your thoughts on which positions you feel need to be addressed.