Which position do we need the most...

...and why?

Which position do we need help at most? WT, RB, Center, Linebacker?
I'm hoping to create a civil discussion about your thoughts on which position the Dolphins need help at most and why.

I'll go first: I believe we need a strong OLB but I dont feel like we need to address that in round 1. I also feel that we could use a young RB which, again, we don't need to address in round 1.
Seeing what last year's draft offered up at WR has me wanting a Young pass catcher first and RB second. I also feel we need a long term answer at Center which should be addressed in round 3 or 5.
I also feel that we could wrangle a strong young OLB via trade with our 2021 1st round pick from San Fran.

I'm interested in hearing your thoughts on which positions you feel need to be addressed.
 
We need a staring DE to step in for Shaq Lawson.
We have problems at RT, LT, G.
We have problems at WRs, all of them, cant stay on the field and they are not particularly productive.
We have problems at RB, all of them are UDFA values.
We have issues at TE, we do not have a standard TE.
We could use a better QB too.
 
