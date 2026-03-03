Which Positions Or Players Do You NOT Want The Dolphins To Take With Their First Pick?

I am a bit less of a draftnick than many, and tend to focus on draft strategy more than I do on analyzing specific players.



I think the Dolphins are in a unique situation. On one hand, they have so many needs, almost every position on the team is a position of need.



On the other hand, they are in for a total rebuild, in a different image. In my mind, this is the overwhelming issue. From my perspective, this impacts the positions you want to use that first pick on.



WRs and CBs certainly are very important and worth first round picks. I want nothing to do with either position for us with our first rounder. Neither tend to be team leadership or team identity positions. What I mean by leadership and identity positions, look what Ray Lewis did for the Ravens. WRs tend to be the biggest divas in football, and often care more about their stats (and getting paid) than winning. CBs are not too far behind. A lot of them do not even want to tackle. I just don't think that is what we need right now with our #1 pick. If one of the CBs (McCoy or Delane) or WRs (Tate or Lemon) drops to us at 11, and could be considered the BPA, I would be very open minded about trading back if we get a good offer from someone that is further along and justifiably values them more than we do. I fully acknowledge they could turn out to be great players too. As an aside, although I am not a draftnick, McCoy is one more injury guy and Grier has burned me out on that, and Delane feels like a bit of a reach for 11.



Then there are other positions that are not diva, but I still do not think they are the centerpiece of a rebuild. RB, if Love falls to us, I am out. Even if for some reason we have traded Achane or think we might trade him, GM me is not using the pick on an RB. Same for the TE, Sadiq.



Same for the QBs. I am not trading up for Mendoza, and I am not taking Ty Simpson or anyone else. In fact, I don't even want to use a pick on a QB until maybe the 5th round. Unless for some reason they are in love with Drew Allar or something like that, where they think a kid has upside to Josh Allen, I guess maybe you can use a third, but I just don't know enough about these kids and am not inclined to do it. On a related note, I am also not excited about the prospect of handing out a pretty big contract to Malik Willis at this point in the organizations life cycle.



Anyway, GM me is focused on hopefully starting our rebuild with a hard nosed player at an identity and leadership type position. I am less inclined to use that first pick on a finesse position. If the guys that fit the mold are all gone by the time we pick, GM me is pretty open minded about trading back and accumulating more chips if a decent deal is on the table for us to do so.