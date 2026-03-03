 Which Positions Or Players Do You NOT Want The Dolphins To Take With Their First Pick? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Which Positions Or Players Do You NOT Want The Dolphins To Take With Their First Pick?

I am a bit less of a draftnick than many, and tend to focus on draft strategy more than I do on analyzing specific players.

I think the Dolphins are in a unique situation. On one hand, they have so many needs, almost every position on the team is a position of need.

On the other hand, they are in for a total rebuild, in a different image. In my mind, this is the overwhelming issue. From my perspective, this impacts the positions you want to use that first pick on.

WRs and CBs certainly are very important and worth first round picks. I want nothing to do with either position for us with our first rounder. Neither tend to be team leadership or team identity positions. What I mean by leadership and identity positions, look what Ray Lewis did for the Ravens. WRs tend to be the biggest divas in football, and often care more about their stats (and getting paid) than winning. CBs are not too far behind. A lot of them do not even want to tackle. I just don't think that is what we need right now with our #1 pick. If one of the CBs (McCoy or Delane) or WRs (Tate or Lemon) drops to us at 11, and could be considered the BPA, I would be very open minded about trading back if we get a good offer from someone that is further along and justifiably values them more than we do. I fully acknowledge they could turn out to be great players too. As an aside, although I am not a draftnick, McCoy is one more injury guy and Grier has burned me out on that, and Delane feels like a bit of a reach for 11.

Then there are other positions that are not diva, but I still do not think they are the centerpiece of a rebuild. RB, if Love falls to us, I am out. Even if for some reason we have traded Achane or think we might trade him, GM me is not using the pick on an RB. Same for the TE, Sadiq.

Same for the QBs. I am not trading up for Mendoza, and I am not taking Ty Simpson or anyone else. In fact, I don't even want to use a pick on a QB until maybe the 5th round. Unless for some reason they are in love with Drew Allar or something like that, where they think a kid has upside to Josh Allen, I guess maybe you can use a third, but I just don't know enough about these kids and am not inclined to do it. On a related note, I am also not excited about the prospect of handing out a pretty big contract to Malik Willis at this point in the organizations life cycle.

Anyway, GM me is focused on hopefully starting our rebuild with a hard nosed player at an identity and leadership type position. I am less inclined to use that first pick on a finesse position. If the guys that fit the mold are all gone by the time we pick, GM me is pretty open minded about trading back and accumulating more chips if a decent deal is on the table for us to do so.
 
hoops said:
This is easy. No dt no rb
Agree with hoops. All other positions are on the table. The state of our roster combined with this year's weird draft class means you really have to go BPA. Just get all the good football players you can in the draft and fill in the gaps with cheap free agents and UDFA.

It is what it is with this dumpster fire that Grier left us.
 
Edge, no brainer, Malachi Lawrence if Bailey is not on the board. Draft strategy is very simple at 11. Empty spot at starting edge, no money to spend on free agents, top 10 edge available at 11. No brainer.
 
I do not want a wr, TE, RB or qb. I just don’t think that should be our focus in the first round.

I would be ok with taking a CB, DE, OLb or OL.

I think the dream scenario is Caleb Downs falls to 11 and you have an all pro safety ready to go.
 
TXFinFan said:
Agree with hoops. All other positions are on the table. The state of our roster combined with this year's weird draft class means you really have to go BPA. Just get all the good football players you can in the draft and fill in the gaps with cheap free agents and UDFA.

It is what it is with this dumpster fire that Grier left us.
I just couldn't bring myself to take a WR if one of those guys drops to us at 11, and the same for the CBs. Delane I think is a reach, and McCoy is another injury guy. But my bigger issue is the position relative to where the team is right now. I am just not thrilled with it. WR would really piss me off, CB a little less so, but I would not be thrilled, but I am not sure either of those guys belongs at 11 either, although as I said I am not great at the player specific stuff.
 
Highzenga said:
I do not want a wr, TE, RB or qb. I just don’t think that should be our focus in the first round.

I would be ok with taking a CB, DE, OLb or OL.

I think the dream scenario is Caleb Downs falls to 11 and you have an all pro safety ready to go.
For awhile it seemed like Downs or Styles might fall to us. No longer seems to be the case. Mel Kiper thinks Mauigoa falls to us at 11. I think he is on drugs, but I would take him if he is there:

LargoFin said:
Edge, no brainer, Malachi Lawrence if Bailey is not on the board. Draft strategy is very simple at 11. Empty spot at starting edge, no money to spend on free agents, top 10 edge available at 11. No brainer.
Kiper has Bailey going early, and does not have Lawrence going in the first round. So it seems like a big reach at 11, acknowledging Kiper is far from perfect. But if he doesn't have him going in the first round, I am guessing the player has a late first round grade or a 2nd round grade, so it seems like the kind of guy you trade back for as opposed to taking at 11?

"On one hand, they have so many needs, almost every position on the team is a position of need.

On the other hand, they are in for a total rebuild, in a different image."

Jimmy Fallon No Difference GIF by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
 
Ty Simpson had a really strong throwing session at the combine. Good mechanics good foot work good spin on the ball and placement/location.

He’s going higher than folks think. I doubt he gets out of the top 20.
 
I want a premium position in round 1. Edge Rusher, offensive line, or corner. I don't have specific players in mind at this point, but I don't want a WR, RB, Safety, or off ball LB. I want 4 years of cost control, and I want a solid player, not a boom or bust guy.
 
phinsforlife said:
I just couldn't bring myself to take a WR if one of those guys drops to us at 11, and the same for the CBs. Delane I think is a reach, and McCoy is another injury guy. But my bigger issue is the position relative to where the team is right now. I am just not thrilled with it. WR would really piss me off, CB a little less so, but I would not be thrilled, but I am not sure either of those guys belongs at 11 either, although as I said I am not great at the player specific stuff.
Yeah, for sure the 1st round value at WR isn't great this year & I also feel uneasy about the top 2 CB's.

Give me a real freak impact guy and I don't care what position it is. But it's hard to say which players those are this year. TE? OG? Safety?
 
Highzenga said:
I do not want a wr, TE, RB or qb. I just don’t think that should be our focus in the first round.

I would be ok with taking a CB, DE, OLb or OL.

I think the dream scenario is Caleb Downs falls to 11 and you have an all pro safety ready to go.
Supposedly Downs has some major injury stuff going on that may limit the length of his career. If that is true, I don't see how anyone could take him round 1, especially at a still devalued position.
 
hoops said:
Ty Simpson had a really strong throwing session at the combine. Good mechanics good foot work good spin on the ball and placement/location.

He’s going higher than folks think. I doubt he gets out of the top 20.
let someone trade up with us at 11 to take him then, assuming all the other studs are off the board at that point. i just do not want it to be us taking simpson. if we do it, i will already hate our new GM.
 
